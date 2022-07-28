The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team hosted the first event of their 2022 golf and fall sports season with their Battle at the Creek Tournament last Friday at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course.

The tournament featured some of the best teams from around the region, and for the Wildcats, it was the first high school varsity tournament these players have played in.

