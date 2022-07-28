The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team hosted the first event of their 2022 golf and fall sports season with their Battle at the Creek Tournament last Friday at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course.
The tournament featured some of the best teams from around the region, and for the Wildcats, it was the first high school varsity tournament these players have played in.
“Some of the guys struggled like I thought they would,” Wildcats coach Alec Silchik said. “This tournament and the season overall is an experience builder for them. I know a lot of them were nervous, and some of them started off slow, but I thought they did well for their first tournament.”.
On the par 71, 6,633 yard course, junior Alan Johnson led the team with a score of 83 with freshmen Dylan Fiveash shot 87. Dai’Shaun Flippin had an 89.
“Today was really good,” Johnson said. “Had to choke down my driver. Couldn’t hit it as hard as I would like to and couldn’t hit a green either. My putting kind of saved me a little bit. I could have done a lot better, but I am happy with my 83.”
“I was 100% nervous heading into the tournament, but once I teed off and started playing, I got over my nerves,” Fiveash said.”My driver was working today. I could get off the tee box a little bit. Once I got on the greens, I lost it. Today, I wanted to break 90 and I did that, so I am happy with my score.”
“My day was good. My drives were going great, but my putting was horrible as I was two- and three-putting,” Flippin said. “I have played in a lot of tournaments, so I wasn’t really nervous, but I did not meet my expectations today. I could have scored in the 70s if I putt better, but overall, I had fun.
“I honestly thought we would have one or two guys shoot below 90, but to have three do that, I was very shocked. Hopefully, that is a confidence builder for them and may be we can get some scores in the 70s by the end of the year.”
Other scores for the Wildcats include junior Gavin Summers and freshman Will Speed shooting a score of 91. Junior Payton Brown shot 92. Senior Jack Fairman had a 99 with junior Abel Stevens and eighth-grader Hunter Speed rounding out the score card with a score of 105.
Franklin-Simpson had two teams competing in the tournament. The Wildcats “A” team of Brown, Fiveash, Flippin, Johnson and Summers shot a total score of 346 with the remaining four players that consisted of Fairman, Hunter and Will Speed and Stevens had a total score of 400.
Bowling Green won the team title with a total score of 278 with senior Charlie Reiber winning the individual title with a 65.
Overall, Silchuk was pleased with the tournament and happy that Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course hosted the season opener.
“Tournament was great overall,” Silchuk said. “It’s about all-state points that a lot of teams are looking towards. Plus, this was a Tier 1, which was what we wanted. Hopefully next year, we can get more teams in this to make it even more competitive. For our first year doing this, I feel like this was a very successful tournament.”
