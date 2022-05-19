The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team finished 13th District play with an overall record of 5-1 and shared the 13th District regular season championship with their 8-2 victory over the Todd County Central Rebels last Tuesday night in Elkton.
Junior Hanna Arthur was the winning pitcher. She pitched a complete game, allowed two runs on four hits, struck out four and walked one.
“Hanna was much better than she was against Barren County,” Lady Cats’ coach Todd Caudill said. “She had some mechanical issues, but she corrected that tonight. She was more focused. Her change-up was much better and had more zip on her pitches.”
“In the Barren County game, I was not as confident in my pitches that I normally throw during pregame,” Arthur said. “Tonight, I went out there with an open mind and threw whatever coach Todd called. We talked about getting my confidence up and that was my main focus tonight.”
The Lady Cats broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Senior Lexi Holleman scored on a sacrifice fly by eighth-grader Kloue Smith for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Rebels tied the game in the bottom half of the same inning, but Franklin-Simpson took control in the top of the fourth. Senior Shelby Caudill’s double scored senior Gracie Arnemann and sophomore Zori Stout. Then Caudill scored with one out on an RBI single by Holleman, who later scored on freshman Allie Utley’s double for a 5-1 lead.
Holleman scored her third run of the game on a passed ball that made the score 6-1. Todd County Central added a run in the bottom half of the inning, but in the top of the seventh, Arnemann’s RBI double scored sophomore Katelyn McAlister, courtesy runner for Smith. After advancing to third on a passed ball, Arnemann scored on a groundout by Stout that made the final score 8-2.
“Gracie stayed hot at the plate. Shelby had a nice hit when we needed it,” Caudill said. “We haven’t laid down bunts that much this season, but the bunts got us going and gave us some momentum when we needed it. Great to get the 20th win for the season and start another streak.”
