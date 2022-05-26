The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team closed out its regular season by splitting a pair of games with two teams from the 14th District in preparation for the 13th District Softball Tournament.
Greenwood 9 Franklin-Simpson 0
Five Lady Cats errors led to eight unearned Greenwood runs in the Lady Gators’ victory at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex last Monday night.
Senior Gracie Arnemann got the first hit of the game for Franklin-Simpson in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Cats loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth but stranded the runners. Junior Hanna Arthur singled in the bottom of the fifth and eighth-grader Kloie Smith led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, but F-S could not score. Senior Shelby Caudill led off the seventh with a single. Later, freshman Allie Utley hit a two-out single that moved sophomore Kaitlyn Woodall in scoring position but the offense sputtered.
Franklin-Simpson 11 Bowling Green 3
The Lady Cats broke out 17 hits along with solid defense and pitching for the regular-season-ending victory last Thursday night at Bowling Green High School.
Sophomore Zori Stout was the winning pitcher. She threw five innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three.
“Good game, and I wasn’t too worried about throwing tonight because of the defense that I have behind me,” Stout said. “They (Bowling Green) were able to get some hits off of me, but we were able to make plays and get the outs for the “W.”
“I like how whenever I get to catch and start an inning with Zori, we ‘dap,’ which means I got her and I’m able to handle any pitch she throws,” Kaitlyn Woodall said. “Plus, I love throwing out runners trying to steal. Everyone says that I have an arm. I’m sure coach Todd (Caudill) will have us in the weight room more to make us stronger.”
Franklin-Simpson got things going in the top of the first. With one out and runners on first and second, Utley and Smith scored on Arnemann’s triple for a 2-0 lead. McBrayer followed with an RBI double that scored Arnemann, and with two outs, Woodall’s RBI single scored McBrayer that made the score 4-0.
The Lady Cats hit three consecutive singles with one out that loaded the bases, then took advantage of the scoring opportunity with three consecutive RBI singles by Woodall, sophomore Katelyn McAlister and Utley that scored McBrayer, eight-grader Abbey Cook and Caudill for a 7-1 lead. Senior Haley Fowler was hit by a pitch, which scored eighth-grader Chloe Kirby, making the score 8-1.
“Just doing whatever that needs to be done for the team, whether it is running for someone or tonight, starting in left field,” McAlister said. “The coaches are confident in me, so I have to be confident in myself. At the plate, I just focused on seeing the ball, making contact to hit the ball and do what I can to help the team.”
In the top of the fourth with one out and runners at second and third, Caudill hit a sacrifice fly that scored Arnemann for a 9-1 lead.
McAlister led off the fifth with a single. She stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout by Fowler. With two outs, Smith singled and Arnemann walked, and McBrayer’s single scored eighth-grader Lilly Ferguson, courtesy runner for Smith, that gave the Lady Cats an 11-3 victory.
“We had two really good practices in between these two games with some intense batting practice working on different speeds we may see and it showed in this game,” Lady Cats coach Todd Caudill said. “Zori (Stout) threw well and Hanna (Arthur) insisted on throwing some as well. I was going to rest her, but she insisted. Nice to get back to hitting the ball like we were back during Spring Break.”
McBrayer and Woodall each had three hits and two RBIs.
