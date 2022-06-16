For the second year in a row, Franklin-Simpson High School track and field senior Kaydin Alexander competed in the KHSAA State Girls’ shot put last Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Track and Field Complex in Lexington.
Alexander finished her career with her best finish in state competition as she finished 10th overall with her best throw being 29 feet and 3.75 inches.
“Throughout this season, I’ve worked my butt off, and in the end it paid off,” Alexander said. “Last year, it did as well, and I got 11th in the state. This year, I went to state hoping to do better than I did last year. I went to Lexington Friday morning after a long week of not only track practice but dance rehearsals for SKYDC, and did just that. I finished 10th in the state.
“Then right after went back to BG for dress rehearsal for my last dance recital, which was Saturday night. When throwing at state, I was nervous. My throws had great form and distance. I was an inch away from being in the finals. That was upsetting, but hey, top 10. That’s an accomplishment and it’s better than last year. I’m glad I went to state to throw the shot-put and couldn’t ask for a better ending to my senior track season.”
The Wildcats are coached by Chris Pyles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.