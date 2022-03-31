The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats finished as the Section 2 runners up in that portion of the Class 2-A Tournament last Saturday at Warren East High School.
Section 2 Class 2-A SemifinalLady Cats 13, Lady Patriots 1 (5 innings)
The Lady Cats advanced to the championship game of the tournament with a dominant victory over the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots.
“We got motivated and a fire was lit under us after our first loss of the season,” Haley Fowler said. “We want to win. We walk in with our heads held high, ready to do our job and confident that we will win.We are focused, taking the game one pitch at a time at the plate. We are in there with our minds right and ready to get it done.”
Junior Hanna Arthur was the winning pitcher. She threw a complete game and allowed only one run on six hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Franklin-Simpson scored in every inning. In the bottom of the first, senior Shelby Caudill hit into an RBI groundout that scored freshman Allie Utley for a 1-0 lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the second, eighth-grader Lily Ferguson hit an RBI single that scored senior Lexi Holleman, and Utley delivered an RBI double that scored Ferguson that made it 3-0.
The Lady Patriots scored a run in the top of the third, but the Lady Cats responded in a big way in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded, Arthur hit an RBI single that scored eighth-grader Kloie Smith, and a two-run single by Holleman scored Caudill and sophomore Zori Stout. With two outs, Utley hit a two-out, two-run single that scored freshman Kaitlyn Woodall and Holleman for an 8-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson kept the pressure on in the bottom of the fourth as Caudill hit an RBI double that scored Smith. With one out, an error allowed Caudill to score, and Ferguson’s single scored senior Gracie Arnemann. With two outs, they scored on an error, and a RBI bases-loaded walk by Smith made the final score 13-1.
“I think we did really well. We had some injuries, but we fought through it and scored a lot of runs,” Kloie Smith said. “Coach Todd (Caudill) has worked with us a lot on dropping our shoulders and staying level but overall, take deep breaths and just relax.”
Section 2 Class 2-A ChampionshipLady Raiders 16, Lady Cats 1 (4 innings)
The Lady Cats were held to only two hits, and a multitude of errors led to their demise as the Warren East Raiders will represent Section2 in the Class 2-A State Softball Tournament.
Seven errors by Franklin-Simpson dug themselves into a major deficit as they trailed 11-0 at the end of the second.
The Lady Cats were able to score a run in the top of the fourth. With one one out and runners at first and second, Holleman delivered a single that scored Caudill for their only run of the game.
The Lady Raiders closed the game with five runs, all scored with two outs.
Hanna Arthur, Shelby Caudill and Haley Fowler were selected to the Section 2 All-Tournament Team.
The selections were made by the coaches in Saturday’s semifinal and championship games. Also selected from Warren East were senior Emma Markham, sophomores Haylie Brasel and Rileigh Jones and freshman Lydia Jones.
