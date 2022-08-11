Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf senior Conleigh Wilson finished as the runner-up Aug. 2 in the Big Daddy Cardinal Classic at the Campbellsville Country Club hosted by Taylor County High School.
Wilson shot 77, one shot behind the winner Ainslee Cruce of South Warren High School.
Wilson earned her first top two finish of the season and her third top 20 finish in three tournaments played this season.
“I’m very proud of my runner-up finish,” Wilson said. “I made a change in my swing that helped and my putting was the best it’s been in awhile.”
Wilson competed in this tournament to earn all-state points. She wants to earn as many points as possible to compete individually in the KGCA All-State Golf tournament later this season.
