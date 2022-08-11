Runner-up

Franklin senior Conleigh Wilson finished second in the Big Daddy Cardinal Classic hosted by Taylor County High School.

 Submitted

Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf senior Conleigh Wilson finished as the runner-up Aug. 2 in the Big Daddy Cardinal Classic at the Campbellsville Country Club hosted by Taylor County High School.

Wilson shot 77, one shot behind the winner Ainslee Cruce of South Warren High School.

