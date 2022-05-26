Three Franklin-Simpson High School softball players were named to the 13th District Softball All-Season Team.
Senior Gracie Arnemann, along with freshman Allie Utley and eighth-grader Kloie Smith were selected to the team.
“This showed the hard work that the entire team put in,” Arnemann said. “I wouldn’t have been able to get the batting average or the hits without my team behind me because they gave me the confidence to play my hardest no matter what.”
Also selected were seniors Shelby Gettings and Maddie Mowles, along with sophomores Hailey Burgess and Emerson McKinnis, of Logan County; senior Jacklyn Zuege, juniors Amiyah Collier and Jaylah Kees and sophomore Madison Penrod of Russellville; and senior Samantha Case of Todd County Central.
The selections were made by the four head coaches in the district: Todd Caudill of Franklin-Simpson, Mark Wood of Logan County, Ryan Davenport of Russellville and Casey Williams of Todd County Central. The coaches could not select members from their own team to the all-season team.
