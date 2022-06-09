Kevin Harrod was introduced May 30 as the new coach of the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats volleyball team at the F-S gym. He replaces Jerrod Long, who spent the last two years as coach.
“I want all the programs to succeed and wear the letters FS with pride and want them to give 100% effort in every game played,” F-S athletics director Matt Wilhite said. “After last season’s 13th District tournament, I didn’t see that and after Coach (Jerrod) Long resigned, I wanted to find someone who can motivate, inspire, take this program to new heights and most of all compete. I needed someone with experience, passion and the ability to do that and bringing Kevin along was the best choice for the program.”
Harrod played in sand leagues four nights a week for almost 12 years at Kereiakes and Lampkin Parks and played with people such as WKU coach Travis Hudson and Ken Marshall. He then joined Warren County Recreational Volleyball as a coach in 2012. He became president of the board in 2013. He started with 167 players, and now the total is 412 on 36 teams. Harrod coached three different teams in different divisions. Plus, his daughter, Keirston, played for the Warren East Lady Raiders for three years.
“I found out about the head coaching position from Lady Cats parents and players and other parents and players who have played with some of the Lady Cats,” Harrod said. “During one of the tournaments, I got calls and messages that said that Jerrod was leaving and I could not let the program just fade away. I feel like I have a responsibility to the players that have worked their butts off and love to play volleyball to not lose the program.”
Harrod inherits a team that is primarily young but talented. He looks to bond and build something special with the team.
“I will stress to my players that you can’t just pick up a volleyball only at the start of the school year,” Harrod said. “You will have to be working almost the entire year around to hone your craft. What you put into it is what you will get out of it. It will take 100% dedication along with some hard work, and if they’re willing, I am here to help.”
Open gym has already started and will continue until the dead period. Tryouts will occur on July 15. Harrod’s goals for this season are to improve with each game and improve overall from last season.
Harrod’s coaching staff will consist of Sharalyn Sams, who is a math teacher at Franklin-Simpson High School.
