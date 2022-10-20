The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team endured a couple of weather delays but could not endure the first half storm by the Bowling Green Purples, who scored three goals in the first half to defeat the Wildcats 4-0 on Oct. 12 in the semifinal round of the 4th Region Boys Soccer Tournament at Warren Central High School.

“Despite the outcome, I am proud of the guys,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “We gave up four goals tonight, and we were down one of our best defensive players — and that is very upsetting — but I told the guys that this was one of the most fun seasons I ever had. It’s been a blast coaching these guys from the freshmen to the seniors. The season didn’t end like we wanted it to, but the way we played defense throughout the season, it will be a season I will never forget. The guys joked about my positivity, but I could be nothing more but positive with these guys. They were fun to coach and to be around.”

