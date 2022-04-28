Offense blazes as Lady Cats win twice over 3rd and 4th Regions teams
Lady Cats 13 Lady Patriots 11Franklin-Simpson committed seven errors but pounded out 18 hits and made key defensive plays for the extra-inning victory over Allen County-Scottsville.
“I thought we came into the game kind of flat and was really worried about that. But we had some fight and we showed that,” Lady Cats coach Todd Caudill said. “We got a stop and we have to tip our hats to Hanna (Arthur) for hanging in there and facing a lot of adversity. One of the most gutsy performances she has ever had, and I am really proud of her.”
The Lady Cats took the lead in the top of the second. With runners at second and third, senior Shelby Caudill’s RBI single scored senior Maggie McBrayer. Then an error on Caudill’s steal at second scored senior Gracie Arnemann that tied the game at 2-2. With one out and the bases loaded, senior Haley Fowler hit an RBI groundout that scored eighth-grader Lilly Ferguson, courtesy runner for junior Hanna Arthur, for a 3-2 lead.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the fourth, Franklin-Simpson regained the lead. With the bases loaded, eighth-grader Kloie Smith delivered a two-run single that scored senior Lexi Holleman and freshman Allie Utley to regain the lead 5-4. Sophomore Zori Stout followed with an RBI double that scored Fowler and with two outs, Arnemann’s two RBI single scored sophomore Katelyn Macalister, courtesy runner for Smith, and Stout, making the score 8-4.
The Lady Cats added some insurance runs in the top of the seventh. With runners on first and second, Arthur hit an RBI single that scored Arnemann and a two out RBI single by Utley scored Caudill, making the score 10-7.
Allen County-Scottsville tied the game with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh that sent the game to extra innings.
Using the international tiebreaker, the last player who made the out from each team in the sixth start as a runner at second base. With Fowler at second in the top of the eighth, she advanced to third on a single by Smith and scored on a passed ball for an 11-10 lead for Franklin-Simpson. With the bases loaded, Arnemann hit an RBI single that scored courtesy runner McAlister and Stout scored on an one out sacrifice fly by Arthur, making the score 13-10.
The Lady Patriots scored a run in the bottom of the 10th and threatened to add another, but with runners at first and third, Arthur snagged a ground ball. She checked the runner at third, who hesitated. Arthur made the throw to first for the out and Caudill zipped the softball home to Smith to tag the runner at the plate for the double play that killed Allen County-Scottsville’s momentum.
“Shelby (Caudill) has played some great defense and her arm strength is just about back,” Caudill said. “Huge play from Hanna to Shelby and then zipped it home to Kloie (Smith) for the double play. That play was huge as it killed all of their momentum in the eighth.”
“We have worked on that transition play a lot,” Caudill said. “Most importantly, I knew to get the first out but then second, I knew that she was trying to get to home so I had to get her before she got there and I did.”
Lady Cats 6 Lady Eagles 4A six-run third inning by Franklin-Simpson propelled the Lady Cats to the two-run victory over Ohio County last Friday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Cats broke the game open as they scored all of their runs with two outs. With the bases loaded, back-to-back RBI singles by Smith and Stout scored Ferguson, courtesy runner for Arthur, and Holleman for the first two runs of the game. Then Fowler, from third, scored on a wild pitch, and with runners at first and second on a 2-2 count, McBrayer hit a three-run home run to center field that scored courtesy runner McAlister, Stout and herself for a 6-0 lead.
“I knew that she was coming at me, and I wasn’t going to strike out because my teammates needed me to get a hit, maybe something big,” McBrayer said. “I just made sure to make contact. Good contact equals a good hit. All of the success at the plate goes to working hard with my girls at practice. Just putting in my best effort in practice and in the games.”
“I told Maggie (McBrayer) that the home run was huge,” Caudill said. “We certainly needed it and couldn’t have won without it. Glad that she got one and that was a shot. It led to us having a six-run inning.”
The Lady Eagles scored two runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings, but some great plays from the Lady Cats defense, especially from shortstop Jasmine Grover, who made the final out of the game, preserved the 6-4 victory.
