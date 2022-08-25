The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team split two games to start the season 1-1 in district play.
Wildcats 7, Panthers 0Franklin-Simpson’s defense was too much for the Russellville Panthers as it allowed only two shots on goal for the shutout victory.
“I felt like I didn’t play very well from the start,” Kody Alexander said. “I got pulled out so that I could reset and went back in and played much better than the way I started. Our defense is about coverage and keeping our formation. We want to be a top five defense in the state.”
Junior Peyton Martin and freshman Oscar Lopez each scored a pair of goals with senior Gabe Jones, junior Trevor Kindred and freshman Griff Banton each scoring a goal.
Kindred and Martin each added an assist along with seniors Sam Mylor and Isaac Uhls and junior Preston Davis.
“We just want to keep this thing going,” Wildcats coach Justin Dyer said. “We had talks at the beginning of the season to be better than what they were last year. I told them if that’s what you want, you have to step up to the challenge. Don’t talk about it, got to “be about it.”
Rebels 2, Wildcats 1 (Rebels win 5-4 in PKs)The Wildcats were in for a much more physical style as the Rebels did everything to make them feel frustrated to throw them off of their game. After 90 minutes of regulation and overtime play, Todd County Central outlasted Franklin-Simpson in penalty kicks.
“We knew going into the game that it would be a hostile environment, and I’m proud of how the team responded and kept their composure during the game,” Dyer said. “We had an idea how Todd County Central would play. We had to be prepared for their physicality and once again, I’m proud of the team for keeping their composure throughout the game.”
The Rebels got their goal in the first half from junior Ricardo Garcia-Sears with an assist from senior Jonah Rager for a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats tied the match in the second half when freshman Lopez, with an assist from Mylor, was able to shoot through the Rebels’ defenders to tie the match at 1-1.
“For the second half, we looked to play the ball quicker and keep our foot on the gas,” Dyer said. “We were confident a goal would come if we continued pushing for one.”
The match went to the penalty kicks, best of five rounds. Todd County Central made all five of their kicks while Franklin-Simpson made their first four but missed the fifth.
“After the match, we talked about one of our words from our team motto #BeAboutIt and that is an opportunity,” Dyer said. “We have a great opportunity to get back on track in the 2-A Tournament. We will also have an opportunity on Sept. 13th when we will see them again.”
The Wildcats will host the Logan County Cougars next Tuesday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex for their third 13th District match of the season at 7:30 p.m.
