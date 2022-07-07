The F-S 10 and under Little League All-Star team split four games in last week’s District Little League Baseball Tournament at Jim Roberts Community Park.
“It was tough for the kids to play four games in five days. The kids were grinding out in the heat, but these kids played tough and kept after it,” F-S coach Kyle Wilson said. “BG East and Warren County South were really tough teams, but we made a statement this week to both of those programs that we are coming. We did an excellent job this week by competing hard.”
F-S 15 Owensboro Southern 5 (5 innings)F-S started off pool play in the tournament with a five-inning win over Daviess County.
“Our kids came out swinging the bats early and jumped on them. We were swinging it well from top to bottom in the first,” Wilson said. “The middle innings, we were hitting it in spots where they were at someone and made some plays. We flipped the switch in the fourth and fifth innings and pushed across more runs in the end to get the win. Good team effort all the way around.”
Weston Chaffin pitched an inning and allowed two hits with a strikeout and four walks for the victory.
“Weston came out throwing strikes. He was throwing the ball well. Once he hit the 50 pitch count, we pulled him so we could bring him back later on during the week,” Wilson said. “Brayden (Speed) stepped in there and threw strikes. He challenged the other hitters as they put the ball in play, the defense was outstanding as they stepped up and made plays.”
F-S sent 11 batters to the plate to score eight runs on nine hits in the bottom of the first, and the team manufactured another run in the bottom of the second. Leading 9-5 in the bottom of the fifth, they closed the game out with six runs on two hits and took advantage of two errors and two walks by Daviess County that closed the game out.
“I couldn’t tell if they were nervous or not,” Wilson said. “We were excited and ready to go with a good group of kids. We’ve had two good weeks of practice and they were ready.”
BG East 10 F-S 0 (5 innings)F-S could muster only two hits, three baserunners overall for the game, in the loss to BG East in five innings.
Aiden Kinnaird got Franklin’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the third with one out. Rex Delk added a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth and Drake Graves reached base with a walk in the bottom of the fifth.
BG East scored a run in every inning for the victory.
F-S 10 Logan County 3Sam Konow pitched four innings and Speed threw two as the F-S All-Stars took advantage of errors and walks and scored runs with timely hits to defeat the Logan County All-Stars in their final game of pool play.
“I was throwing well. Just threw the pitches that I was given to throw,” Konow said. “The defense was strong today as the infield and outfield made plays.”
“Sam was easy to catch today. He was all around the zone and didn’t have to block many of his pitches,” Quinton Wilson said. “Our defense was great. We were aware of situations and made some big outs and we came out on top.”
F-S leadoff batters reached base and scored a run consecutively in the first five innings. The team scored a run in the first and second innings and two more in the third for a 4-1 lead. Logan County scored two runs in the bottom half of the same inning that cut the deficit down to one until F-S added two more runs in the fourth and four in the fifth for the win.
Delk scored three runs, and seven other F-S players scored. Konow allowed five hits for three runs with four strikeouts and a walk. Speed gave up a hit, struck out one and walked two.
“Sam did an awesome job today. He kept challenging them by throwing strikes,” Wilson said. “Today’s game was a reflection of what the kids have done all week. They had a good mindset at the plate and attack the baseball with good swings that got us to score several runs and got the win.”
F-S 10U All-Stars Roster3 Drake Graves, Lincoln
5 Houston Antle, Lincoln
6 Quinton Wilson, Simpson
7 Macaiah McCutchen, Simpson
8 Brayden Speed, Simpson
9 Sam Konow, Simpson
10 Tucker Cardwell, Lincoln
14 Rex Delk, Lincoln
20 Weston Chaffin, Simpson
21 Easton Hodge, Lincoln
25 Aidan Kinnaird, Lincoln
Coaches: Kyle Wilson, Channen Graves and Charles McCutchen.
