The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team bounced back from their 13th District loss to the Logan County Lady Cougars and overcame some adversity for an exciting 3-1 (20-25, 30-28, 25-17 and 28-26) victory over the Hart County Lady Raiders in the opening round march of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A State Volleyball Tournament.
“Our match with Logan County was tough,” Annsleigh Bonner said. “We know they are a really good team, but it wasn’t hard to put that one behind us to be ready for tonight and we were ready.”
“What an exciting match,” Addi Lanham said. “A very good match with high intensity and we really played with them. I am proud of everybody on the team.”
The first set was controlled by Hart County as it jumped out to an early lead. Franklin-Simpson stayed in the set as Kinely Cummings had three kills, Caydence Johnson and McKenzie Phelps had two and had six assists and three aces by Aubrey Sams but lost 25-20.
The second set is where the momentum swung in the Lady Cats’ favor as they overcame a six-point deficit and a couple of set points. Late in the set is where fans saw the future of the Lady Cats, their six freshmen: Annsleigh Bonner, Caydence Johnson, Addi Lanham, Brady Jo Ogles, Aubrey Sams and Julia Warren took the court together and strung together some great serves, score points and defense to help lead the comeback to win the set 30-28.
“I did not realize that we had six freshmen on the floor together at the same time,” Julia Warren said. “Most of us have been playing together since middle school and we started to become better that way. Our practices have brought us together so we play better.”
“The thought of six freshmen all on the floor at the same time never crossed my mind, because I know that each of them has what it takes to get the job done.” Lady Cats head coach Kevin Harrod said. “They are used to playing with each other in freshmen matches. It’s a great accomplishment that they were successful together in their varsity match tonight.”
Feeding off the second set, Franklin-Simpson controlled the entire third set as Cumings scored four kills with three from Johnson and two by Phelps. Sams had eight assists and Lanham had four digs for a 25-17 victory for a 2-1 lead.
Hart County led early on in the fourth set as the Lady Cats used a timeout to reset.
“We got in a little slump, fell behind and I told them that you’re having fun but too much fun with each other,” Harrod said. “We got to be serious. Go back to playing serious volleyball and have fun doing that and let’s play positive so that we can win this and get out of here. They respond as they have done all season. The girls are very coachable and I can’t ask for anything else better than that.”
The time out worked as they rallied to extend the set. Sams’ eight assists led to four kills by Cummings and two each from Annsleigh Bonner and Jonson. Warren had nine digs with six from Johnston, four from Brady Jo Ogles and three from Lanham as they closed the match by winning the set 28-26 for a 3-1 victory.
“I feel like tonight that the freshman really stepped up and we played well with our three upperclassmen :Olivia (Brown), Kinley (Cummings) and McKenzie (Phelps),” Aubrey Sams said. “We all worked very well together to win the game.”
“We played very well,” Caydence Johnson said. “I hope that the six of us and the rest of the team will be ballin’ to win a championship or two and put our year on our volleyball poster on the wall of champions in the gym.”
Johnson and Sams each led the team with three aces served with Sams having 29 of the team’s 33 assists that led to Cummings having 17 kills. Johnson had seven and Bonner and Phelps each with five for points. Bonner had the team’s only block during the match, and Warren had 18 digs along with Johnson’s 16 and Lanham’s 13 digs.
“We couldn’t have done it without Kinley, McKenzie and Olivia stepping up in their hits,” Brady Jo Ogles said. “Aubrey set them up nicely for them to kill it and they did. Tonight was a fun night.”
Franklin-Simpson will compete in the semifinal and potentially in the final round of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Warren East High School at 10 a.m.
