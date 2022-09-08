Dominant

Lady Cats sophomore McKenzie Phelps prepares to serve last Thursday at the F-S Gym during the first set of their Section 2 quarterfinal round match of the Class 2-A State Volleyball Tournament.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team bounced back from their 13th District loss to the Logan County Lady Cougars and overcame some adversity for an exciting 3-1 (20-25, 30-28, 25-17 and 28-26) victory over the Hart County Lady Raiders in the opening round march of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A State Volleyball Tournament.

“Our match with Logan County was tough,” Annsleigh Bonner said. “We know they are a really good team, but it wasn’t hard to put that one behind us to be ready for tonight and we were ready.”

