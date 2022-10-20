The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats cross country team competed in their final regular season meet Saturday at the King and Queen of the West Cross Country Meet hosted by Christian County High School in Hopkinsville.
In the girls varsity 5,000-meter run, Cheyenna Neal and Ivana Huffines each earned a top-10 finish. Neal finished sixth overall with a time of 23:01.6 and Huffines finished seventh in 23:21.4
In the elementary mile run that was co-ed, Preston Link earned a top-five finish with a time of 7:05.9 to finish fourth. Caroline Shackelton finished 28th overall in 8:58.3.
In the boys varsity 5,000-meter run, Matthew Bean finished 43rd with a time of 22:20.8, and Nate Thomas crossing the line in 22:25.6. Owen England ran a time of 24:13.2 and Blake Buckner finished in 27:27.9.
In the middle school boys 3,000-meter run, Jace Hagans finished 28th in 14:20.
Franklin-Simpson will compete in the region cross country meet this Saturday at Nelson County High School.
