The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats cross country team competed in their final regular season meet Saturday at the King and Queen of the West Cross Country Meet hosted by Christian County High School in Hopkinsville.

In the girls varsity 5,000-meter run, Cheyenna Neal and Ivana Huffines each earned a top-10 finish. Neal finished sixth overall with a time of 23:01.6 and Huffines finished seventh in 23:21.4

