Both Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats golf teams competed in match play events last week. The Lady Cats are gearing up for the upcoming Class 2-A Girls State Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 while the Wildcats are starting to prepare to see which five players will compete at the Region 3 Golf Tournament on Sept. 26.
Both teams hosted nine hole match play events at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course on Aug. 28-29.
On Monday, the Lady Cats defeated the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots and the South Warren Lady Spartans 185-209 in a tri-match.
Conleigh Wilson led the team with a 37 with Chloe Chaney shot 47.
“My driver was better today than what it was at the Wildcats Shootout. My irons were not good as I was chopping them, not hitting up on them,” Chaney said. “For some reason, I don’t play as well in match play as I do in tournaments. Fortunately after this week, we have two tournaments that we are excited to play in.”
Meryn McBrayer shot 50 with Morgan Hunter rounded out the scorecard with a 51.
Also on Monday, the Wildcats lost to the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots 147-158.
Dylan Fiveash led the team with a 38. Payton Brown had a 39. Will Speed shot 40 and Gavin Summers 41.
“I was able to play with some good guys today and in doing so, it gave me confidence today,” Brown said. “This was my first score below a 40 here at Kenny Perry’s. So overall, it was a good day for not only me but I feel like for all of us.”
Other scores included Hunter Speed (44), Alan Johnson (46), Dai’Shaun Flippin (47), Jack Fairman (49) and Abel Stevens (52).
“Pretty good day for me,” Speed said. “I played with better players today in my group and it boosted my confidence. Playing with better players made me play better. Made me compete better.”
“Little surprised by a few scores but overall, I know they can shoot these type of scores,” Wildcats head coach Alec Silchuk said. “They have improved their nine hole scores a ton and hopefully this shows to themselves that they are capable of shooting these kind of scores. This is the lowest nine-hole five man team score we had this season.”
On Tuesday, the Lady Cats defeated the Warren East Lady Raiders 82-94.
Wilson shot a 39 and Chaney fired a 43. McBrayer shot 52 and Hunter had a 57.
Also on Tuesday, the Wildcats lost 168-172 to the Raiders. Hunter Speed led the team with a 41 with Flippin added a 42. Will Speed shot 43 and Johnson had a 46.
Other scores included: Payton Brown and Jack Fairman (47), Fiveash (48), Summers (52) and Stevens (54).
Last Thursday, the Lady Cats defeated the Bowling Green Lady Purples 134 — 136 in match play at Crosswinds Golf Course in Bowling Green. Wilson led the team with a score of 41 with Chaney firing a 42. McBrayer shot a 51.
“It was a good week,” Lady Cats head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “I think they are all worn out and ready for a long weekend. Everyone made improvements each match and was able to cut strokes which is the main goal.”
The Lady Cats will compete in the BGIT at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday and the Class 2-A Girls State Golf tournament on Monday.
The Wildcats will have their own team qualifying matches to determine which five golfers will compete in the Region 3 Golf Tournament at Indian Hills Golf Course in Bowling Green on Sept. 19.
