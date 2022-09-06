Both Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats golf teams competed in match play events last week. The Lady Cats are gearing up for the upcoming Class 2-A Girls State Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 while the Wildcats are starting to prepare to see which five players will compete at the Region 3 Golf Tournament on Sept. 26.

Both teams hosted nine hole match play events at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course on Aug. 28-29.

