Girls soccer

Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer players, from left, Kennedi Alexander, Sara Norwood and Maddie Slate were selected to the 13th District Girls Soccer All-Season Team.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team showed heart and determination as they headed into their opening round match of the 13th District Girls Soccer Tournament while being shorthanded last Monday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

The Lady Cats were missing four key players because of fall break, athletes who played a huge part of their rotations. They battled the Logan County Cougars for all 80 minutes but would come up on the short end of the match as they lost 2-1 and saw their season come to an end.

