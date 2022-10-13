The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team showed heart and determination as they headed into their opening round match of the 13th District Girls Soccer Tournament while being shorthanded last Monday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The Lady Cats were missing four key players because of fall break, athletes who played a huge part of their rotations. They battled the Logan County Cougars for all 80 minutes but would come up on the short end of the match as they lost 2-1 and saw their season come to an end.
“They fought hard, that is for sure,” Lady Cats assistant head coach Kristin Perkins said. “We only had one player that we can sub in and out for players throughout the match. They were very worn down, but it was one of the best games that we played this season, defensively for sure. A very hard fought game. If everybody was here and available to play, this game I know for sure would have definitely gone a lot differently. Those four here would have made a huge difference.”
Both teams were held scoreless in the first half as it was a mirror image of their last match, when Logan County was the aggressors for the first 25 minutes of the game with Franklin-Simpson taking over that aggression for the remainder of the half.
Early in the second half, following a penalty committed in the goalie box by the Lady Cats, the Lady Cougars’ Maria Rogers placed the penalty kick past goalkeeper Maddie Slate for a 1-0 lead.
Later in the half Elizabeth Phelps was able to score a goal from about 25 yards over Slate for a 2-0 lead for Logan County. A few minutes later, Sara Norwood went down the sideline and buried her shot past Elana Edler to cut Franklin-Simpson’s deficit down to 2-1.
The Lady Cats rode the momentum for the remainder of the match as they kept applying pressure on the Lady Cougars, who held on for the 2-1 victory to advance to the district championship match.
“It’s never easy, but I guess you can say we’re fortunate,” Lady Cougars head coach Barry McReynolds said. “We have played in 10 one-goal games this season, so our girls know how to finish the game and did what they needed to do tonight. I have complete confidence in them. We were going to keep our cool, finish it out and I am real proud of them.”
Franklin-Simpson’s Slate saved nine shots. Logan County’s Edler saved seven.
13th District All-Season Team
(team were selected by the four district girls’ soccer coaches)
Maddie Slate, Franklin-Simpson
Sara Norwood, Franklin-Simpson
Kennedi Alexander, Franklin-Simpson
Callisa Petrie, Logan County
Maria Rogers, Logan County
Reese Croslin, Russellville
Aliyah Kennedy, Russellville
Melanie Chamberlaine, Todd County Central
Darby Delph, Todd County Central
Madison Henderson, Todd County Central
Jeidy Saguilan, Todd County Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.