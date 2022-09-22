Girls golf

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team finished fourth in the Class 2-A Girls State Golf Tournament on Monday at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro. From left, Meryn McBrayer, Conleigh Wilson, Chloe Chaney and Morgan Hunter.

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats finished fourth overall with a score of 407 at the Class 2-A State Girls’ Golf Championship Tournament on Sept. 12 at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro.

“It definitely wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for, but I thought overall it was a great day,” Lady Cats head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “Being able to be a part of the 2A State Tournament is an experience everyone doesn’t get a chance to do. I saw a lot of good shots and I know the girls are right there on the cusp of breaking through with some lower scores.”

