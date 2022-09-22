The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats finished fourth overall with a score of 407 at the Class 2-A State Girls’ Golf Championship Tournament on Sept. 12 at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro.
“It definitely wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for, but I thought overall it was a great day,” Lady Cats head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “Being able to be a part of the 2A State Tournament is an experience everyone doesn’t get a chance to do. I saw a lot of good shots and I know the girls are right there on the cusp of breaking through with some lower scores.”
Conleigh Wilson finished tied for 10th with an 86.
“I didn’t perform how I thought I was going to,” Wilson said. “I struggled all day with putting and had a few bad holes that killed my score. All I can do now is practice and be ready for the All State and Region tournaments. Definitely have a lot of short game practice. I need to figure something with my swing as well and get comfortable and confident.”
Chloe Chaney finished tied for 16th with a 97.
“It was exciting to play in the 2-A State tournament for the first time,” Chaney said. “I had a great weekend with the team.”
“I am excited for Conleigh and Chloe with their top 10 and 20 finishes,” Dinwiddie said. “Shows that the hard work that they are putting in outside of practice is paying off.”
Meryn McBrayer shot a 105, and Morgan Hunter rounded out the scorecard with a 108.
“Now it’s time to really focus and get ready for regionals,” Dinwiddie said.” I would love to see some or all of them make it to the first round of the state tournament.
Maddi Jo Benton from Estill County shot a 76 and had to win a scorecard tiebreaker to win the Class 2-A State Tournament individual title. Franklin County won the team title by 15 strokes with a score of 364.
