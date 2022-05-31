The Fourth Region Kentucky Softball Coaches Association revealed its selections for the All-Region Team during the semifinal round of the regional tournament at the WKU Softball Complex.
The selections were made by the region’s coaches who are members of the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association, a group that includes Lady Cats coach Todd Caudill.
Lady Cats senior Gracie Arnemann, freshman Allie Utley and eighth-grader Kloie Smith were selected to the teams.
“I am so happy that all three were recognized for the great seasons they had,” Caudill said.
Utley was selected to the all-region second team. In 32 games as the leadoff batter, she had a batting average of .437 for the season. She had 52 hits in 119 at-bats with 35 singles, 14 doubles, two triples with an inside-the-park home for 31 RBIs and 40 runs scored. She had an on-base percentage of .472 with a slugging percentage of .613.
“I am just honored,” Utley siad. “When I am on the field, I always give it my best. I was really excited when coach Todd texted me and told me that I would be receiving this award. It made my day. Being recognized by the coaches in the region means a lot. They always come up to me every game, and they like how much effort I give and I love that.”
“Allie had one of the best all-around seasons of anyone in our region,” Caudill said. “She is the total package who continues to work hard and improve her game.”
Arnemann and Smith were Honorable Mention Team selections.
In 35 games, Arnemann had a batting average of .417 for the season. She had 43 hits in 103 at-bats with 24 singles, 13 doubles, two triples with four home runs for 36 RBIs and 29 runs scored. She had an on-base percentage of .500 with a slugging percentage of .699.
Smith played in 34 games and had a batting average of .438. She had 53 hits in 121 at-bats with 36 singles, 12 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBIs and 10 runs scored. She had an on-base percentage of .452 with a slugging percentage of .661.
“I thought Gracie gained a lot of confidence this year that will help propel her in college play,” Caudill said. “Kloie held down a difficult position that was still somewhat new to her and excelled at the plate. She will be one of the most feared hitters in our region for the next four years.”
First Team
Kayden Murray Greenwood
Josi Morrison Greenwood
Allyson Smith Greenwood
Elly Bennett South Warren
McLaine Hudson South Warren
Caroline Pitcock South Warren
Lydia Jones Warren East
Emma Markham Warren East
Katie Murphy Barren County
Second Team
Allie Utley Franklin-Simpson
Amiyah Collier Russellville
Selynna Metcalfe South Warren
Courtney Norwood South Warren
Haylie Brasel Warren East
Bailey Ausbrooks Allen County-Scottsville
Hadley Borders Allen County-Scottsville
Allie Anderson Barren County
Lillie Broady Barren County
Honorable Mention
Gracie Arnemann Franklin-Simpson
Kloie Smith Franklin-Simpson
Jacklyn Zuege Russellville
Jaylah Kees Russellville
Calli Huff Greenwood
Lydia Kirby Greenwood
Caitlyn Oliver Greenwood
Layla Ogden South Warren
Katie Walker South Warren
Cora Bogue Barren County.
