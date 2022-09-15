The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats pulled off one of the most amazing comebacks in its program’s history last Tuesday.
They scored three goals in the final seven minutes of regulation and outscored the Russellville Lady Panthers in the penalty kicks round for the 4-3 victory in their 13th District match at Russellville High School.
“This is pretty amazing. I am pumped,” Lady Cats head coach Mike Stovall said. “Pumped for everyone on the team, and this is really incredible to be a part of this.”
The Lady Cats trailed 3-0 in the second half of the 70th minute of the game when Stovall made a decision.
“I decided to take Maddie (Slate) out of the goalkeeper position and put her out on the field, which in turn energized the team,” Stovall said. “We put Lily (Ferguson) in for the final 10 minutes and she did great subbing as the goalkeeper. Maddie was the spark and that opened things up for other players, especially Kennedi (Alexander).”
The decision got the offensive side of things going as Alexander scored the first goal for Franklin-Simpson as they trailed 3-1 with seven minutes left.
“Well, when I scored, I told Maddie that it’s her turn to score now so she did then I did again,” Alexander said. “We just did not want to lose that one at all.”
Alexander’s words of encouragement paid off because Slate, who also had an assist, scored the second goal of the match as the Lady Cats trailed by one, 3-2. Then Alexander deposited her second goal of the match that tied it up at 3-3.
“The last seven minutes of the game, the team really came together, which made the score 3-3,” Alexander said. “I was really proud of all my teammates and told each and every one of them before the game that we will not be losing this game since we’ve already beat them once. We gotta do it again. So we did and I am very proud of everyone.”
The match remained tied after regulation and two five minute overtime periods. In the penalty kicks round, the Lady Cats’ Sara Norwood made a penalty kick. They would miss two and Lady Panthers’ goalkeeper Aliyah Kennedy blocked one shot. Slate blocked the first four penalty kick shots and Russellville missed the fifth and final shot.
“We just really wanted to win since we had already beaten them once and we knew we could do it again,” Alexander said. “I always tell the team to let’s just have fun because if we are mad and serious we are going to think to much about it and not do the best we can.”
Slate had 11 saves and Ferguson had two saves.
Lady Raiders 3, Lady Cats 1Franklin-Simpson played one of its best defensive games of the season, but a late goal in the second half by Warren East gave the Lady Raiders a two-goal victory last Thursday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“Much better effort all around compared to our first match with them in the 2-A Tournament,” Stovall said. “Our defense really stepped up tonight.”
Trailing 2-0 in the second half, Alexander scored the Lady Cats’ only goal, her third goal of the week, on a free kick that cut their deficit in half 2-1 with about 10 minutes to play. But with three minutes left in the match, the Lady Raiders added an insurance goal that ensured them of the victory.
“I think our girls surprised themselves tonight with how close they played with them tonight,” Stovall said. “That’s what you get with the team being 35% freshmen, with another 14 that are brand new to the game. Good effort from the girls tonight.”
Slate stopped 28 of the 30 shots she faced. Ferguson stopping five of the six shots.
The Lady Cats will celebrate Senior Night on Thursday night as they will honor their two seniors Vanessa Alfaro and Roselyn Cabrera at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex with kickoff time scheduled for 6 p.m.
