The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats pulled off one of the most amazing comebacks in its program’s history last Tuesday.

They scored three goals in the final seven minutes of regulation and outscored the Russellville Lady Panthers in the penalty kicks round for the 4-3 victory in their 13th District match at Russellville High School.

