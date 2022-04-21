The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cat bats continue to remain as they put together 14 hits Friday night to win 9-5 at the Barren County Trojanettes.
In relief, sophomore Zori Stout was the winning pitcher. She pitched four scoreless innings and allowed three hits, struck out three and walked one.
“This is a great team win,” Lady Cats coach Todd Caudill said. “All 13 players who got in the game contributed. Our infield made some phenomenal clutch plays.”
“It felt really good to be able to pitch four scoreless innings as well,” Stout said. “I honestly wouldn’t have been able to do that if I didn’t have such an amazing defense playing behind me and getting game-winning plays.”
Franklin-Simpson took the lead in the top of the first. With two outs and senior Haley Fowler at first, Stout got things going with a two-run home run to left field for a 2-0 lead.
“It felt really good to get the game started with a home run,” Stout said. “The best part was that I was able to get one of my teammates, Haley Fowler, in to score those two runs.”
Barren County took advantage of an one-out fielding error in the bottom half of the same inning with an RBI single that cut the Lady Cats’ lead to 2-1.
Franklin-Simpson added to its lead in the top of the third. Back-to-back singles led off the inning as eighth-grader Kloie Smith delivered a two-run double that moved Fowler to third and scored freshman Allie Utley for a 3-1 lead. Senior Maggie McBrayer hit an RBI groundout that scored Fowler, making the score 4-1 as eighth-grader Lily Ferguson, courtesy runner for Smith, moved to third. Senior Gracie Arnemann came through with a two out RBI double that scored Ferguson for a 5-1 lead.
The Troajnettes responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning that tied the game at 5-5.
The Lady Cats took control of the game from there. It started with a pitching change. Stout entered the circle in the bottom of the fourth and they produced timely hits for runs in the late innings.
In the top of the fifth with one out and runners at first and third, Arnemann cranked an RBI single that scored Ferguson as Franklin-Simpson regained the lead, 6-5.
The Lady Cats’ momentum carried over into the top of the sixth. With runners at first and second with two outs, Smith hit a two-run double that scored senior Lexi Holleman and Utley, making the score 8-5.
Franklin-Simpson took advantage of an error in the top of the seventh. With two outs and Arenmann at second, junior Hanna Arthur reached base on a fielding error that scored Arnemann that made the final score 9-5.
“This is the most productive offensive team I’ve had,” Caudill said. “We’ve had great success with two outs in particular. There is really no break for the opposing team, one through nine in our lineup.”
Arnemann, Smith and Utley each had three hits, with three RBIs from Smith, and two each from Arnemann and Zori Stout. Haley Fowler and Utley each scored two runs.
“The bats are still hot and I was kind of nervous heading into the game because we haven’t played in a week. We came out and played hard and picked each other up,” Fowler said. “We were thinking in our heads on who wanted this game more and we played like we wanted it more than they did.”
“I knew that this team could come here tonight and win,” Utley said. “The coaches, especially Coach Todd (Caudill), told us to have some ‘swag,’ confidence about yourselves, and we did. We hit the ball very well. Played some great defense and made some game-winning plays. I think we played really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.