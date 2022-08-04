Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team played in their first tournament of the 2022 golf season last Monday at the South Warren Lady Spartans Invitational at Park Mammoth Golf Club in Park City.
“I am happy with the results, being it’s our first tournament,” Lady Cats coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “The course is beautiful and in great shape. It’s a tough course though with a lot of high grass areas and the way it’s designed, the distances can be deceiving. I think it was a great learning experience for the girls and gave them the opportunity to play at a course like this that they normally haven’t in past seasons.”
The Lady Cats started on No. 10 with senior Conleigh Wilson finishing tied for 14th overall with a score of 81 (40-41).
“In all honesty, I felt like I shot a 100 after today’s round,” Wilson said. “I’ve got to work on my short game, especially my putting. I’m just going to put this tournament behind me, practice and hope to see some improvements.”
Freshman Chloe Chaney fired a 91 (47-44). Sophomores Morgan Hunter shot 103 (55-48), and Meryn McBrayer rounding out the scorecard with a 108 (57-51).
“There was very thick grass on both sides of the fairway, so you either hit it straight or you hit it out of the grass or took a drop,” McBrayer said. “Weather made it tough as it rained, then it stopped and the sun came out, and then it rained again. I could have done better. Have to work on my chipping and punching out. Really excited to get this season going and we all scored well, being it was our first time playing there.”
As a team, the Lady Cats finished sixth overall with a team score of 383.
Marshall County won the overall team title with a score of 305 with their freshman Trinity Beth winning the individual title with a score of 66.
“Now that we have the first tournament behind us, it’s time to work on the areas that gave us trouble today,” Dinwiddie said. “These greens at Park Mammoth today were fast despite the rain, which will be good practice for upcoming tournaments like the Bowling Green Country Club.”
The Lady Cats will prepare to compete in the Class 2-A qualifying tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville this Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. by playing in a match with the Logan County Lady Cougars on Thursday afternoon.
