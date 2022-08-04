Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team played in their first tournament of the 2022 golf season last Monday at the South Warren Lady Spartans Invitational at Park Mammoth Golf Club in Park City.

“I am happy with the results, being it’s our first tournament,” Lady Cats coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “The course is beautiful and in great shape. It’s a tough course though with a lot of high grass areas and the way it’s designed, the distances can be deceiving. I think it was a great learning experience for the girls and gave them the opportunity to play at a course like this that they normally haven’t in past seasons.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.