The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team had a pretty successful week as they picked up a road 13th District and two non-district home wins this week.
13th District Lady Cats 3, Lady Panthers 0Franklin-Simpson picked up a 3-0 (25-19, 25-8 and 25-5) 13th District victory over Russellville last Tuesday night at Russellville High School.
The first set was competitive as Lady Cats’ Kinley Cummings and Aubrey Sams each served two aces. Sams dished out three assists with Cummings and Annsleigh Bonner each had three kills. Julia Warren had a couple of digs for the 25-19 victory.
Franklin-Simpson seized control of the second set and the remainder of the match. Caydence Johnson served a couple of aces with four kills each by Kerri Hastings and Mackenzie Phelps, thanks to nine assists served up by Sams. Warren had two digs in the 25-8 win.
The Lady Cats closed out the match in the third set as Sams had seven aces and five assists. Cummings had four kills and Addi Lanham had a couple of digs for the 25-5 win and 3-0 13th District victory.
As great as the victory was, the team learned a sense of compassion and willingness to help as the program was able to help out a family in dire need.
“Best part of the night was the fact that we were able to give back after the matches,” Lady Cats head coach Kevin Harrod said. “A couple of weeks ago at the Battle of the Barrens Tournament at Barren County, a Russellville Lady Panther volleyball player and her aunt lost everything as their house was destroyed. The booster club donated $300 to the family and we presented it to them after the match. That right there showed our girls what I want us to always be about.”
F-S 2, Butler County 1
Franklin-Simpson found itself in a back-and-forth battle with Butler County last Thursday night at the F-S Gym but was able to prevail in three sets 2-1 (25-19, 22-25 and 25-14).
“We had too many balls out of play,” Harrod said. “K.P. (Hastings) is not back to herself yet, but she knows that I have girls that I can put in that can get points when we need them. Serving errors, we can’t win when we serve the ball out. I tell them when the serve is in, we win. We got to keep the ball in play no matter where we put it.”
The Lady Cats won the first set 25-19. Cummings had two kills, Same two assists and Hastings two kills. Bonner had a block with four digs from Warren.
The second set was not so fortunate for Franklin-Simpson as seven missed serves and seven drops led to their undoing as Butler County took the set 25-22. Warren had five aces and five digs. Hastings had three kills with three assists from Sams. Cummings had a block.
In the deciding third set, the Lady Cats were able to jump out to a lead and cut down their errors for the 25-14 win and won the match 2-1. Sams had seven assists that led to Hastings’ three kills. Hastings, along with Bonner, had two aces and Warren had three digs.
“I am glad to be back because I wasn’t feeling great,” Kerri Hastings said. “Russellville was my first game back and tonight’s game, I had a few mess ups but it felt good to just be better than the last match, and I felt like I am definitely getting my groove back. Feels good for the freshmen, JV and varsity teams to win all three matches in front of our students.”
“The match was a little rough,” Kinley Cummings said. “We got to work on better communicating and covering where the ball is from. We were playing back deep and they had a lot of tips and that was killing us covering. We got to work on that moving forward. Once we focus on those little things, we will be fine. We got this.”
Lady Cats 2, Lady Falcons 0
Franklin-Simpson wrapped up the weekend homestand with a 2-0 (25-18 and 25-21) victory over Foundation Christian Academy at the F-S Gym.
The Lady Cats had 12 kills with Cummings and Phelps each having three kills. The team had 46 assists with 24 by Same and Warren having nine. The team had eight service aces — Cummings had four and Hastings two. Marianna Ortiz had all three of the team’s blocks while the team had 20 digs — Warren had six and Johnson four.
Franklin-Simpson will have five road matches during the next two weeks. Its next home match will be on Sept. 25 against the Cumberland County Lady Panthers in a JV/varsity doubleheader that starts at 6 p.m. at the F-S Gym.
