The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats cross country team competed in the Gatorland Invitational hosted by Greenwood High School at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green.
Three members of the team medaled with top 20 finishes in their respective meets.
In the girls 5000 meter run, junior Cheyenna Neal finished 16th with a time of 23:00 and senior Ivana Huffines finished 18th with a time of 23:07.60.
In the elementary boys 2,000 meter run, fifth-grader Preston Link finished 19th with a time of 8:52.20.
In the boys 5,000 meter run, freshman Owen England finished with a time of 23:03.20. Sophomores Nate Thomas finished in 23:26.60. Matthew Bean finishing in 23:28.50 and Blake Buckner in 26:24.70.
In the middle school boys 3,000 meter run, Jace Hagans ran a time of 17:41 40.
In the middle school girls 3,000 meter run, eighth-graders Madison Link ran a time of 16:21.70 and Jessica Chandler finished in 22:32.90.
In the elementary girls 3,000 meter run, fourth-grader Caroline Shackelton ran a time of 11:26.40.
The Wildcats cross country team will compete in their final regular season meet this Saturday at the King and Queen West Invitational in Hopkinsville before competing at the upcoming regional cross country meet.
