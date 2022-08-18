The Franklin-Simpson High School soccer team, which is heading into the season as one of the top three teams in the 4th Region, began its season last week by taking two of three matches.
F-S 2, Christian County 1“They are much improved from last year. They played well and we handled their attacks very well,” Wildcats coach Justin Dyer said. “We’re going to have to win these matches by one or two goals. We’re not going to blow good teams out. We’re trying to be solid defensively and look to score some goals when we can.”
The Wildcats scored the first goal of the match as freshman Oscar Lopez netted the first goal with an assist from senior Gabe Jones for an 1-0 lead. Colonels junior Bryan Linares tied the match 1-1, but later in the half, Jones dished out his second assist to junior Ty Barbee, which turned out to be the game winner, for a 2-1 lead at halftime.
“Our mindset throughout the season is to get better and better,” Connor Vincent said. “We can be a tough team to beat if we stick together and communicate. Our chemistry right now is good but if we can make it even better, we can be a top 20 team in the state.”
Halftime adjustments proved to be valuable for Franklin-Simpson as the Wildcats’ defense suffocated Christian County in the second half as they limited their shots on goal for the 2-1 season opening victory.
“We’re a defensive minded team, so low scoring matches are going to be a common theme with us and that is where our experience is,” Sam Mylor said. “We have some guys with experience, but we have a lot of young guys that don’t have that. This team can score but it relies on our backline and our goalie. The defense is where the more experience is.”
“We want to be one of the most conditioned teams in the state,” Dyer said. “We put the work in during the preseason and even during the season. Players may not like it, but it helps us out on gameday. I felt like that and then to step up to the ball was the biggest difference in the second half. If you cut the ball off at the source, then it’s a lot more difficult to get the ball over the top, and it makes us have the ball more in the half as we had the ball primarily in our end of the field.”
South Warren 2, F-S 1In a matchup of two of the top teams in the 4th Region, the Wildcats and Spartans engaged in a defensive match.
“We came up short. It was a game that we should have won,” Gabe Jones said. “We took it to them and they escaped with the win. We’re not going to dwell on this much because it is a ‘see you again soon’ because we will see them again soon. We’re going to continue with the rest of our season and see how it goes.”
Lukas Smith scored the first goal of the match for South Warren, but Lopez tied the match for Franklin-Simpson at 1-1 on a 35-40-foot kick that sailed into the back of the net past Spartans senior goalkeeper Aiden Peerce.
The Spartans caught a break with a penalty late in the second half for a penalty kick that Kyosuke Uchida took advantage of for the game-winning goal.
“It’s a call on the field and it’s part of the game,” Dyer said. “We wanted to be competitive with them and we were. We went toe to toe with them and did things that we wanted to do. They did some things they wanted to do and that’s part of it, but overall, very pleased with the performance last night. Both teams played well in a very early season test.”
Vincent saved 14 of 16 shots in the match.
F-S 10, Edmonson County 0Franklin-Simpson bounced back from their match with South Warren for a shutout victory in their “Clash of the Cats” with Edmonson County.
“We had a team discussion before the game to get the guys re-focused,” Dyer said. “I stressed the importance and significance of playing each game. It took us a little bit of time to focus on the field. By halftime, our focus was right and got what we needed done in the second half.”
Jones started off the match with the first two of his three goals, assisted by Jack Adams and Griff Banton for a 2-0 lead for the Wildcats. Preston Davis added an unassisted goal with Barbee netting one with an assist from Lopez for a 4-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, F-S scoring came quickly as sophomore Griff Banton scored with an assist from Jones, then Lopez made back-to-back goals with assists from Banton and Jones for a 7-0 lead. With Lopez’s second assist, Jones completed the hat trick, his third goal of the game, with Preston Davis adding his second unassisted goal and Mason Davis closing the match with his goal from an assist from Trevor Kindred for the shutout victory.
“I’m playing hard and trying my best because I am trying to get to places after playing here,” Oscar Lopez said. “I am having a pretty good season so far. I train with my dad when I am not practicing, but I also do independent training where I practice on shooting. It’s not the best, but it is getting better.”
The defense clamped down on Edmonson County, which did not have a shot on goal against Vincent.
On Thursday night, Franklin-Simpson will play its second 13th District game of the season at the Todd County Central Rebels in a JV/Varsity doubleheader. The varsity match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.