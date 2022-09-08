FRANKLIN — The biggest day in Kentucky Downs’ 31 racing seasons will be staged this Saturday with potentially five $1 million stakes among the six graded stakes being offered. Only the Breeders’ Cup has more seven-figure purses in a single day in America, with five on its Championship Friday and nine on Championship Saturday.

The $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint and $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup, both Grade 2 stakes, are “Win And You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge races, meaning their winners get a fees-paid berth in the corresponding Breeders’ Cup event Nov. 4-5 at Keeneland Race Course.

