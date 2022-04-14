Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats returning senior Alera Barbee signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Lindsey Wilson College on Friday, Mar. 25 at the F-S Gym.
Lindsey Wilson College is in Columbia. It was founded in 1903 as a training school by the Louisville Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church South. The school was named in memory of the late nephew and stepson of Catherine Wilson of Lebanon. The school was originally called Lindsey Wilson Training School.
Barbee loves the style of play of Lady Raiders coach John Wethington and was very impressed with her visit.
“I wanted to stay close to home and I wanted somewhere that fit my style of play,” Alera Barbee said. “They were great. It was a very great environment, and I love how everything is close and walking distance. I met the coaches and one of their players because she took me on the campus tour. Plus, it helps that I know two players on the team: Lucy Patterson from Warren East and Camryn Preston from my travel team back during my freshman year with KY Premier.”
Barbee was an integral part of the Lady Cats winning back-to-back 13th District Regular Season and Tournament championships. This past season, the team finished 24-4 and as the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament runner-up.
During the season, Barbee scored 496 points, averaging 18.4 points per game. She shot 47% from the floor, 26.3% from the 3-point line and grabbed 172 rebounds, averaging 6.4 per game. She is the 15th player to join the 1,000 point club.
Barbee was named to the 13th District All-Season Team, Kentucky Coach’s Association First Team All-4th Region Team and the 4th Region All-Tournament Team.
“This season helped me become a different player,” Barbee said. “I couldn’t do it without my coaches and teammates. The summer workouts are what really changed my game.”
“You never forget your first and Alera (Barbee) is my first signee for this program,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said.. “It feels amazing and the goal accomplished of helping our players take that next step of playing in college.”
Barbee plans to major in education.
