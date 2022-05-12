The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team picked up a 4th Region victory over the Glasgow Scotties from the 15th District, 7-2, last Monday night at Greg Shelton Field.
Sophomore Bevin Scott was the winner in relief. He pitched five innings, allowed two runs on three hits and struck out nine.
“This was a big win for us,” Scott said. “They have beaten some really good teams, but so have we. We come out and play our best baseball, we can beat anyone.”
The Wildcats struck first as with two outs on the very first pitch in the bottom of the first inning. Senior Dalton Fiveash hit a solo home run to right center field for a 1-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson added on a couple of more runs in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and a runner on second, senior Luke Richardson’s RBI single scored Fiveash. Then with Richardson on second, he scored on an RBI single by junior Connor Vincent that made it 3-0.
Glasgow capitalized on a Wildcats’ error that led to scoring two runs on two hits in the top of the sixth. But Franklin-Simpson responded in the bottom half of the inning. Three consecutive singles with no outs led to Richardson’s RBI walk that scored senior Cole Wix for a 4-2 lead. Then, Vincent executed a sacrifice bunt that scored Fiveash that made the score 5-2.
“Coach (Matt) Wilhite called for the play,” Vincent said. “When Glasgow had a meeting on the mound, he and Fiveash were talking and then he gave me the sign. The first pitch I hit it foul but on the second pitch, I saw Fiveash down the third base line out of my peripheral vision so I knew I had to get it down and I did.”
Junior Sam Mylor entered the game as a pinch-hitter and hit a two-run single that scored seniors Justin Jones and Richardson that broke the game open as the Wildcats went on for the 7-2 win.
“During the national anthem, coach Wilhite said for me to be ready to hit. When I got the call in the sixth, coach (Craig) Delk told me to see the pitches and try to get one. I choked up on the bat at the plate and I got one,” Mylor said. “I was nervous, it was a big moment and I haven’t really contributed much in varsity, but if Wilhite believes in me to put me in the game in a moment like this, I got to believe in myself.”
Fiveash had two hits with three runs scored and Sam Mylor and Luke Richardson each had two RBIs.
The Wildcats close out the regular season with the Cats’ Classic at Greg Shelton Field this weekend. On Friday night, they are scheduled to play the Ohio County Eagles at 7:30 p.m. and the Fern Creek Tigers on Saturday, scheduled for 11 a.m.
WFKN Radio will broadcast both games starting at around 10 minutes before actual first pitch time. The game can also be heard by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link, then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press play.
