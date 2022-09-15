Trainer John Sadler thought the best place for Bran to start was far from his Southern California base, and in Saturday’s $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint, a Grade 2, six-furlong test at Kentucky Downs.

His decision worked out perfectly, as jockey Vincent Cheminaud guided the 4-year-old gelding to victory by a neck over pace-setter Artemus Citylimits, with even-money favorite Arrest Me Red coming home third, a length back. The time of 1:07.41 was a track record over the firm turf course, following fractions of :21.51 and :43.97.

