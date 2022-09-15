Trainer John Sadler thought the best place for Bran to start was far from his Southern California base, and in Saturday’s $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint, a Grade 2, six-furlong test at Kentucky Downs.
His decision worked out perfectly, as jockey Vincent Cheminaud guided the 4-year-old gelding to victory by a neck over pace-setter Artemus Citylimits, with even-money favorite Arrest Me Red coming home third, a length back. The time of 1:07.41 was a track record over the firm turf course, following fractions of :21.51 and :43.97.
As a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” event, Bran earned a fees-paid berth in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) on Nov. 5 at Keeneland. Sadler wasn’t at the race, but was in Lexington to prepare for the upcoming Keeneland sales.
And the Breeders’ Cup? “Yeah,” said Sadler, with the victory being his first at Kentucky Downs, after shipping a handful of horses to the track in past years. “We’ll take him home. He’ll be in Arcadia awhile and come with the contingent we’re building for the Breeders’ Cup.”
The Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland will be 5 1/2 furlongs, while Sadler saying, “He might be better at six (furlongs). But for free, we’re going to be in there. He’s a horse that’s good to ship and travel.”
Cheminaud was patient with Bran, which like his rider hails from France, where the gelding raced until last fall. Other than finishing second at 40-1 at Churchill Downs in the Grade 2 Twin Spires Turf Sprint on Kentucky Derby Day, Bran’s work has taken place on the West Coast, where he scored his previous two wins of 2022.
“I think people maybe underestimated him a little bit, but they forget how good his race was at Churchill,” Sadler said by phone. “That was a really good second at Churchill. I thought he was a good fit for this.”
“The last time I rode this horse,” Cheminaud said, “I finished second. The trainer told me he was very good to win today, and now we won it. I’m very happy.”
Total handle on 12-race card a record $21 millionTotal wagering on Kentucky Downs’ 12-race card that featured six graded stakes Saturday was a record $21,065,982. Mike Maker, the track’s all-time win leader, captured the $1 million WinStar Mint Million (G3) with Somelikeithotbrown and the $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup (G2) with Red Knight. He also had four seconds on the day with Atone (Mint Million), Artemus Citylimits (FanDuel Turf Sprint), Run Curtis Run (Franklin-Simpson)
Maker’s 10 wins so far this meet match the track-record set by Wayne Catalano in 2013. His $2,000,289 in purse earnings is a track record.
