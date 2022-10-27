DALLAS — WKU Hilltopper Basketball had three Hilltoppers picked for the Conference USA Preseason All-Conference team: sixth year senior Emmanuel Akot, senior Jamarion Sharp and junior Dayvion McKnight. WKU was the only team of the 11 squads in the league to have three players as preseason picks, the maximum number any program could attain on the 10-man team.

As a team, the Hilltoppers were picked second in the preseason poll with one first-place vote.

— WKU Athletics

