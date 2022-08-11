BOWLING GREEN — With just weeks remaining until WKU Football kicks off, single game tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale.
Fans interested in purchasing tickets for any of WKU’s six home games can visit the WKU Ticket Office in person, via phone at 1-800-5-BIGRED, or online here.
In addition to making single game tickets available for purchase, WKU has announced its fan promotions for each home game. At the season opener against Austin Peay, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive “How ‘Bout Them Tops” t-shirt, and the WKU class of 2026 will have the opportunity to rush the field before the game.
The second home game against FIU will serve as Teacher Appreciation Day. Against Troy, WKU will wear white as part of a white out, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a white t-shirt. WKU’s Friday night contest versus UAB will be a black out, and the contest with North Texas is when the Hilltoppers will celebrate homecoming. For the season finale against Rice, WKU will honor its seniors and the men and women who serve our country with Military Appreciation Day.
