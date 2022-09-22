Jamarion Sharp

Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp dunks the ball during a 2021-22 season game while being defended by Old Dominion’s Kalu Ezikpe (22) at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green. WKU will host a Pro Day at Diddle Arena on Oct. 15.

 Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

BOWLING GREEN — WKU Hilltopper basketball will host a Pro Day to showcase its players for NBA scouts at noon Oct. 13 at E.A. Diddle Arena, head coach Rick Stansbury announced Sept. 15.

Scouts from all NBA teams and media are welcome to attend the Pro Day, which will be a credentialed event and is closed to the general public.

— WKU Sports

