BOWLING GREEN — WKU Hilltopper basketball will host a Pro Day to showcase its players for NBA scouts at noon Oct. 13 at E.A. Diddle Arena, head coach Rick Stansbury announced Sept. 15.
Scouts from all NBA teams and media are welcome to attend the Pro Day, which will be a credentialed event and is closed to the general public.
WKU hosted the first official Pro Day in program history at Diddle Arena in 2018 and hosted another in 2019.
The Hilltoppers have 11 wins over Power Five teams since the start of the 2017-18 season, including a 3-4 record against ranked Power Five teams. Among those 20 games, 16 of them have been away from Diddle Arena: four home games, eight true road games and eight-neutral site games.
In the past five years, Western Kentucky has won more Division I games than any other team in Conference USA. The Hilltoppers have also won more C-USA games than any other team in the league in the past five years.
WKU is one of just 17 teams in the country — less than 5% of all Division I teams — to win at least 19 games in each of the past five seasons. The Hilltoppers have averaged over 21 wins per season in that same time frame.
Four members of the Hilltopper starting five from 2021-22 return to the court for the 2022-23 season. Those starters include the tallest player in college basketball, 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp, and guard Dayvion McKnight, who recently was one of 20 college attendees at Damian Lillard’s Formula Zero camp.
Returning in their final year of eligibility are Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton, who were both consistent starters in WKU’s last campaign. Darrius Miles, Elijah Hughey, Noah Stansbury and Tyler Olden return to the Hilltoppers’ roster as well.
Entering the fold this season are multiple newcomers including Emmanuel Akot from Boise State, Dontaie Allen from Kentucky, Khristian Lander from Indiana and returning Jordan Rawls. Coming from the JUCO level are 6-11 forward/center Fallou Diagne and 6-7 forward Tyrone Marshall while Jaylen Dorsey also joins the team.
WKU ranks third in NCAA history in regular-season league titles (43), seventh in 20-win seasons (47), eighth in all-time winning percentage (.660 — tied with Arizona) and 16th in all-time total victories (1,855).
The program has a storied history at the professional level with 46 NBA Draft picks and 20-plus former Hilltoppers currently playing pro ball in the United States and overseas.
