No one does Homecoming quite like Franklin-Simpson High School. The school wrapped up a week of Football Homecoming events with the Wildcats’ football game against the Russellville Panthers.
The Panthers jumped out to a fast start and put the Wildcats in a major deficit that they could not overcome as they lost 28-14.
“We came out extremely slow and not ready to play,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “We dug ourselves into a 21-point deficit. After halftime, we played a lot better on both sides of the ball but were not able to overcome our 21-point hole.”
“Definitely was a huge win for us,” Panthers’ head coach Mikie Benton said. “I preached to the team that our last match up against Glasgow, who are a Wing T offensive team, did not go well for us.We knew we had to be a lot more physical, establishing the line of scrimmage especially on offense and felt like we were very successful with that. Definitely happy to get the win but still a lot of things we need to improve on.”
Franklin-Simpson’s first three offensive possessions resulted in one first down and three punts. Russellville scored three touchdowns on their first three possessions. Scoring started with a 67-yard touchdown run by senior Jaquis Todd followed by a 28-yard touchdown run by senior Jovari Gamble and a 56-yard touchdown catch and run from seniors Anthony Woodard to Jackson Hampton for a 21-0 lead at halftime.
“Main thing I was preaching to the guys all week that if we can get stops and score on offense,” Benton said. “With Franklin-Simpson being a Wing T team, being very dependent on running the football, getting an early lead will put them in a bad way and makes them have to open up their offense more and do things they are not comfortable with.”
The Wildcats got a big play of their own on their first possession in the 3rd Quarter as senior Omar Harrison capped off a 77-yard drive in seven plays with a 50-yard touchdown run. Junior Isaac Callis’ extra point gave them some momentum, now trailing 21-7.
The Panthers quickly responded as on the very next offensive play, senior Chevis Elliott ran for a 56-yard touchdown to once again snatch all the momentum away from the Wildcats for a 28-7 lead.
“After they scored, brought the guys to the sideline and told them that Franklin-Simpson is no slouch so we needed to come back out and re-establish the dominance of our front line at the line of scrimmage,” Benton said. “Lennon (Ries) handed the ball off to Chevis (Elliott) and he made a great cutback with a great block by Josh (Todd) that opened up a hole that let Chevis take it to the end zone for us.”
Franklin-Simpson methodically used 5:46 of game time to go 67 yards in 13 plays with senior Jayden Wells’ 2-yard touchdown run that finished off the drive that made the final score 28-14 with Callis’ extra point.
“Russellville is a very athletic team and with the additions of Anthony (Woodard) and (Brandon) Baptiste, they are athletic across the board,” Chaney said. “I told Mikie (Benton) at the end of this game that this team is going to win a lot of games because this is the best Russellville team I have seen in a long time.”
For the first time this season, the Wildcats were outgained in total yards of offense, 336-225.
Omar Harrison led Franklin-Simpson with 19 varies for 89 yards for a touchdown and Jayden Wells had 15 carries for 76 yards for a touchdown.
Jovari Gamble had 13 carries for a game high of 109 yards for a touchdown with Jaquis Todd having three carries for 80 yards with a touchdown and Chevis Elliott had five carries for 74 yards for a touchdown.
Franklin-Simpson begins play in Class 4-A Region 1 District 2 this Friday night at the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots. Kickoff time is at 7:00 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on WFKN in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
“I told the guys at the end of the game that all of our district goals are still intact,” Chaney said. “We have a formidable opponent this Friday against Allen County-Scottsville and we get to start working towards our district goals. We have some good games and some bad too. I don’t think Allen County-Scottsville will be as athletic as Russellville is but they will try to take advantage of things they have seen on film so we have to correct those mistakes.”
