The Franklin Simpson Lady Cats’ volleyball team had a successful 2022 season. The tram is working hard during the offseason in preparation for a grueling, upcoming 2023 season.
Four freshmen players: Annsleigh Bonner, Caydence Johnson, Aubrey Sams and Julia Warren along with two middle school players: Natalya McCutchen and Kiya Redmond all competed in the Blue Raider Classic presented by Lindsey Wilson College with 123 teams from 24 clubs with games in the Bowling Green area that included matches at Franklin-Simpson High and Middle School Gyms.
By hosting these tournaments, the team is raising money for the upcoming season. Franklin-Simpson will host one more tournament this month. The money raised will be enough for the team to compete at a collegiate camp this summer just before the “dead period” begins in July.
Bonner competed with Team SKEVA 17 Orange in Bowling Green while Johnson, who was on Team BRAVO 14 Red, Sams, who was on Team SKEVA 15 White, and Warren, who was on Team SKEVA 15 Orange, competed in matches at the FSHS and FSMS Gyms. Competing at Ephram White in Bowling Green were McCutchen on Team BRAVO 13 White and Redmond on Team BRAVO 14 White.
The remainder of the Lady Cats are competing together on a team coached by Lady Cats’ head coach Kevin Harriod in the Warren County Recreational League.
“It is great to see everyone wanting and working hard to strive to become better volleyball players,” Lady Cats’ head coach Kevin Harrod said. “Some are playing club and the rest are playing together in Warren County. I am so excited to see this and also we have players from the middle school that are playing on club trams and in the recreational league. This is what it takes to build a program and that is my goal..a successful program.”,
According to the players, they are all enjoying playing and working together during this offseason. They are working hard to achieve their number one goal and that is to win the 13th District Volleyball Tournament which will be hosted by Franklin-Simpson High School in October and make a run at the 4th Region Girls’ Volleyball Tournament championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.