FRANWS-04-06-23 FS VOLLEYBALL

F-S Lady Cats’ volleyball team, left to right are assistant coach Shari Sams, players Annskeigh Bonner, Caydence Johnson, Julia Warren and Aubrey Same, along with head coach Kevin Harrod were at the F-S Gym for the Blue Raider Classic presented by Lindsey Wilson College.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

The Franklin Simpson Lady Cats’ volleyball team had a successful 2022 season. The tram is working hard during the offseason in preparation for a grueling, upcoming 2023 season.

Four freshmen players: Annsleigh Bonner, Caydence Johnson, Aubrey Sams and Julia Warren along with two middle school players: Natalya McCutchen and Kiya Redmond all competed in the Blue Raider Classic presented by Lindsey Wilson College with 123 teams from 24 clubs with games in the Bowling Green area that included matches at Franklin-Simpson High and Middle School Gyms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.