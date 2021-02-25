The schedule for the prestigious 2021 4th Region Boys and Girls’ Basketball Tournaments was announced last Monday.
Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Athletic Director Matt Wilhite along with the 16 other athletic directors in the 4th Region agreed to the format and schedule of this year’s tournaments.
“For us to get the region tournament games in and ensure everyone’s safety, we had to spread out the games in a timely manner,” Wildcats’ Athletic Director Matt Wilhite said. “So it was a relatively easy vote for the ADs as we will start with the boys tournament for three straight days followed by the girls tournament for the next three days.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some changes to the format. Winning the respective district tournament is more important than ever as the district tournament champion will host the opening round game against a district tournament runner up.
“Winning the district tournament is more important than ever,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “Chance to play another home game is a huge advantage so we just got to make sure to handle our business. If we are lucky enough to get to that point, we know we will be facing a tough opponent in the opening game of the region but playing at home should help.”
“Winning your district tournament has always been important because of seeding purposes but getting to play the first round of the region at home is really important now especially for us,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We haven’t been in the region tournament in the last couple of years and so that added benefit to play at home in front of our crowd will help the girls be at a little more ease and comfortable instead of being at Diddle Arena for that first round game.”
The winners of the opening round games will advance to the semifinals and finals that will be played at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
Boys’ region tournament will start on Sunday, March 21 with tip-off time at 3 p.m. Semifinals will be on Monday March 22 and Tuesday March 23 with the championship game on Wednesday, March 24. Tip-off time for the semifinals and finals at 6 p.m.
Girls’ region tournament will start on Thursday, March 25 with tip-off time at 7 p.m. Semifinals will be on Friday March 26 and Saturday, March 27 with tip-off time at 6 p.m. for each night. The championship game is on Sunday, March 28 with tip-off time at 2 p.m.
All tickets cost $8 per session. When attending games at E.A. Diddle Arena, you will be required to sit in the seats that are purchased. There will be a capacity of 1,150 spectators with no student sections and 10 cheerleaders from each team will be allowed on the floor. Limited concessions and parking is free this year.
“Everyone who wants to attend games at E.A. Diddle Arena should buy their tickets online at www.wkutickets.com,” WKU Associate Athletic Director (Marketing and Ticket Sales) Matt Morrison said. “Because schools that will bring a large number of their fans and students will need to buy their tickets online because with only 550 tickets allotted for each school, 1,100 total overall, there may be no tickets to buy at will call.”
