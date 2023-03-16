“It’s exciting to get going,” Wildcats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “We are going to get some hello from most of the players from the middle school softball team, who won the 13th District Tournament this past fall. They will compete for some playing time. We got some more speed with some pitching as well.”
Hanna Arthur and Mollie Fowler are the only seniors on the team. This season’s team has two seniors and two juniors but a core of talented underclassmen that are eager to step up and contribute.
“Everyone is working so hard,” Mollie Fowler said. “There is so much talent on this team from us seniors to the 7th graders. They have a lot of grit. They push themselves really hard. A lot of them are excited and working hard because they know they have a great chance to play in varsity games.
Hanna Arthur and Zori Stout will be the primary pitchers this season. According to Caudill, Arthur is coming along and working through her injury so Rebecca Luttrell and Stout could see a lot of work early on. He also hopes that Abbey and Ryleigh Cook and Presli West can also provide some pitching in the circle.
“Zori (Stout) is somewhat alone right now as I am trying to come back and pitch this season,” Hanna Arthur said. “She has stepped up and put in a lot of hard work. I am so proud of her.”
“I feel like I am ready to pitch a lot of innings until Hanna (Arthur) comes back,” Zori Stout said. “I’ve pitched in a couple of games and did pretty well, so I feel like I am ready. I can’t wait for Hanna to get back so we (Luttrell) can all pitch together.”
Losing five seniors to replace for defense will be tough but Caudill will have a lot of talent to use throughout the season to figure out who can back whoever is in the circle pitching that game.
“We changed the batting order once or twice last season but we’re going to use some players for offense and some for defense,” Caudill said. “I think some of the players are getting comfortable in their new positions. The defense will look a lot different early on and switch around. Looking at Allie Utley at shortstop and Jasmine Grover in center field because of their speed. Mollie Fowler and Katelyn McAloister platooning in right field. We are practicing a lot of players everywhere to get somewhere we are comfortable with.”
“I have been playing a lot of middle infield and center field,” Jasmine Grover said. “I am not the only one he has playing multiple positions. We are so talented. We can basically play at any position. Wherever he wants us to go, we can do it.”.
“I want to be anywhere I can be to help my team,” Allie Utley said. “I was at third base last year. I have practiced at shortstop and even in the outfield some so far. I’ve got everyone’s back and want to help the team win. Coach Todd (Caudill) says we need to have that “dawg” mentality and I believe we do.”
The Lady Cats have a challenging schedule as always. They will play sectional games in Region 2 of the class 2-A tournament, along with other tournaments they will play in. But they have a chip on the shoulder with what happened last season in the 13th District Softball tournament and they are wanting to right the wrongs of last season.
“Last season was a dream season until the very end,” Caudill said. “We got off to a bad start against Russellville and if these girls aren’t hungry after the last pair of heartbreaking losses to them in both basketball and softball the past two years, I don’t know what does motivate them. I shouldn’t have to do much rah-rah with these girls in district play, especially against Russellville.”
The goals are to get better each day they practice and play. Win the 13th District Tournament at Logan County High School. According to Caudill, Russellville, the defending 13th District Tournament champions, brings back nearly everyone as does Todd County Central and Logan county will be formidable as always. Win the tournament to put themselves hopefully in a good position to make a run at the 4th Region Tournament championship.
LADY CATS ROSTER
#2 Addison Shelton 8th Grade
#3 Kyleigh Scott 8th Grade
#4 Jasmine Grover Sophomore
#6 Lilly Ferguson Freshman
#7 Abbey Cook Freshman
#8 Kloie Smith Freshman
#10 Kaitlyn Woodall Sophomore
#12 Zori Stout Junior
#13 Rebecca Luttrell 7th Grade
#14 Allie Utley Sophomore
#15 Maggie Brown Sophomore
#17 Mollie Fowler Senior
#20 Hanna Arthur Senior
#21 Katelyn McAlister Junior
#22 Ava Holland 8th Grade
#24 Hallie Boles Sophomore
#25 FaDrea Payne Freshman
JV and FRESHMAN
#0 Eme Banton 8th Grade
#1 Kaylee Gehret 8th Grade
#11 Addison Marr 8th Grade
#16 Ryleigh Cook 8th Grade
#18 Mylah Rigsby Freshman
#19 Samantha Thomas Freshman
#23 Presli West 7th Grade
#27 Araiana Bibb 8th Grade
#28 Jayden Kough 7th Grade
#30 Makenna Cook 7th Grade
Head coach: Todd Caudill
Assistant coaches: Jackson Caudill, Caitlin Cavanah, and Constance Luttrell
Lady CATS SCHEDULE
Mar. 13th vs. Ohio County 5:30 p.m.
Mar. 16th at South Warren 5:30 p.m.
Mar. 17th vs. Christian County 6 p.m.
Mar. 18th at Trinity (Whitesville) 12 p.m.
Mar. 20th at Greenwood 5:30 p.m.
Mar. 21st at Todd County Central5:30 p.m.
Mar. 23rd vs. Butler County 6 p.m.
Mar. 24th at Bowling Green 5:30 p.m.
Mar. 28th vs. Logan County5:30 p.m.
Mar. 30th vs. East Robertson
(Cross Plains, TN) 6 p.m.
Mar. 31st at Christian County 6 p.m.
Apr. 6th bs. Portland (TN) 5:30 p.m.
ELIZABETHTOWN PINKHAM LINCOLN CLASSIC
at Elizabethtown Sports Park
Apr. 8th vs. Woodford County 10 a.m.
Apr. 8th vs. Taylor County 2 p.m.
Apr. 8th vs. Madisonville-
North Hopkins 6 p.m.
Apr. 11th vs. Russellville5:30 p.m.
Apr. 13th vs. Allen County-Scottsville 5:30 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY SLUGFEST
Apr. 14th — 15th at Marshall County
Apr. 14th TBA TBA
Apr. 15th TBA TBA
Apr. 17th at East Roberston
(Cross Plains, TN) 7 p.m.
Apr. 18th vs. Todd County Central6 p.m.
Apr 20th at Warren East 5:30 p.m.
Apr. 24th vs. South Warren 5:30 p.m.
Apr. 25th at Logan County5:30 p.m.
Apr. 27th at Edmonson County 6 p.m.
May 1st vs. Barren County 5:30 p.m.
May 2nd at Russellville5:30 p.m.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC CLASSIC
Ma6 5th — 6th at Owensboro Catholic
May 5th TBA TBA
May 6th TBA TBA
May 8th vs. Greenwood 5:30 p.m.
May 11th vs. Bowling Green 5:30 p.m.
13TH DISTRICT SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
at Logan County High School TBA
4TH REGION SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
at WKU Softball Complex TBA
() — 13th District Game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.