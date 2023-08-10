The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ volleyball team hosted Legacy Christian Academy in a practice session last Tuesday at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.
“Legacy Christian Academy is a brand new school and is not yet competing under the KHSAA umbrella,” Wildcats’ said head coach Kevin Harrod. “I know their coaches through the Warren County recreational league and they reached out to us to play. I wanted to get girls that normally don’t get to play very much, will get to play in different rotations and build their confidence.”
The Lady Cats’ junior varsity and varsity teams played hard and well. The Lady Cats’ coaching staff used different combinations of their depth in numerous rotations.
“I am very pleased with what I saw,” said coach Harrod. “The young players are stepping up and we got our freshmen and sophomores involved in the JV game and they held their own. They are learning our 5-1 rotation and picking it up very well.”
The Lady Cats have a scrimmage on Saturday in Lindsay Wilson’s Tournament at Ephraim White where they are going to be playing at least five to six matches. This is their only scrimmage before they open the season next Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots.
