The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ volleyball team hosted Legacy Christian Academy in a practice session last Tuesday at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.

“Legacy Christian Academy is a brand new school and is not yet competing under the KHSAA umbrella,” Wildcats’ said head coach Kevin Harrod. “I know their coaches through the Warren County recreational league and they reached out to us to play. I wanted to get girls that normally don’t get to play very much, will get to play in different rotations and build their confidence.”

