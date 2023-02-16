In the highly anticipated matchup between two of the top three basketball teams in the 4th Region last Tuesday, the Barren County Trojanettes defeated the Lady Cats at Barren County High School 64-23.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond so the game was over very early,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “They got the big lead on us and there was nothing we can do about it from there.”
Kloie Smith scored the first and only basket of the 1st Quarter for the Lady Cats. Franklin-Simpson trailed 21-2 at the end of the first. Smith’s two free throws stopped Barren County’s run early in the 2nd Quarter but that didn’t stop the Troganette lead of 37-12 at halftime. Although Lyniah Brown scored a bucket early in the 3rd Quarter, the Lady Cats continued to suffer, trailing 52-16 at the end of three, losing the game by the time the buzzer sounded at the end of four. Wildcat Malyea Partinger made all four field goals for the Lady Cats, scoring eight points.
The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats and the Barren County Trojans also played last Tuesday. The spirited rivalry added another chapter as Franklin-Simpson used a 4th Quarter to run to come away with a 55-51 win.
“Tough place to play,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “The guys showed some perseverance and did well. When we got down, they didn’t panic and stuck to their guns. Goes to show that when we play good, when we play hard, we’re pretty good. I told them that let me handle the referees. I got that for y’all.“
Three lead changes with two ties occurred in the 2nd Quarter as DeMarcus Hogan led the Wildcats with six points. Jalen Briscoe, whose basket gave them the lead, added four points along with O.J. Gamble made the first 3-pointer of the game.
Briscoe’s basket early in the 2nd Quarter gave the Wildcats their biggest lead at seven, 18-11. Eli Brooks’ 3-pointer along with baskets from” Brey Bewley, Miller, and Taylor Ogles cut Barren County’s deficit down to two points on a couple of occasions. Gamble and Gave Jones each dropped a 3-pointer as Franklin-Simpson led 24-20 at halftime.
Three lead changes and three ties took place in the 3rd Quarter as Briscoe and Hogan combined to score all 11 points for the Wildcats. The Trojans got 3-pointers from Carson Beckham and Tate Spillman and Brooks scored six points as Franklin-Simpson trailed 36-35 at the end of the third.
Free throws from Brooks and Spillman gave Barren County a 40-35 lead. Then the Wildcats rallied as Gavin Dickerson’s bucker and Jones’ second 3-pointer of the game tied it up at 40-40. Hogan’s traditional three-point play along with Sam Mylor’s steal and assist for an easy score along with a basket from Briscoe gave them a five-point lead, 47-42. Briscoe and Jones closed the game by making all eight of their free throws down the stretch for the 55-51 victory over Barren County.
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a game-high of 19 points with Gabe Jones scoring 15 points and DeMarcus Hogan adding 13 for the Wildcats.
