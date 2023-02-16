In the highly anticipated matchup between two of the top three basketball teams in the 4th Region last Tuesday, the Barren County Trojanettes defeated the Lady Cats at Barren County High School 64-23.

“They came out and punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond so the game was over very early,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “They got the big lead on us and there was nothing we can do about it from there.”

