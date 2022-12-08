FRANWS-12-08-22 Lady Cats vs Purples

Malyea Partinger (right) receives the Outstanding Player Award by Paul Campbell (left) at Saturday’s State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.

 Photo by Brian Davis

A bad shooting half for the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats was the difference in the game as the Bowling Green Lady Purples defeated the Lady Cats 56-33 in the opening game of the State Farm 4th Region Challenge last Saturday morning at Bowling Green High School.

“That’s a high level basketball game,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “When you play a high level team like Bowling Green and all the credit to them, we came in with a great game plan/ They made some adjustments at halftime and in the 2nd Half, they came out and shot it very well in the 2nd Half and made 10 3-pointers for the game. You’re going to have to make those to beat us. We have to come out and score with them and not have king stretches of not scoring.”

