A bad shooting half for the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats was the difference in the game as the Bowling Green Lady Purples defeated the Lady Cats 56-33 in the opening game of the State Farm 4th Region Challenge last Saturday morning at Bowling Green High School.
“That’s a high level basketball game,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “When you play a high level team like Bowling Green and all the credit to them, we came in with a great game plan/ They made some adjustments at halftime and in the 2nd Half, they came out and shot it very well in the 2nd Half and made 10 3-pointers for the game. You’re going to have to make those to beat us. We have to come out and score with them and not have king stretches of not scoring.”
“Got to give Franklin-Simpson credit with a great game plan. They were outstanding in taking away what we like and want to do,” Lady Purples’ head coach Calvin Head said. “A lot of respect for coach (Ashley) Taylor for laying us. It’s good for girls’ basketball in our region to try not to avoid each other. Let’s all play each other and generate some excitement about this region. Franklin-Simpson is a good basketball team and will be even better when we play each other again in January. Under her regime, her teams have gotten better throughout the season and we will be looking forward to come to Franklin and play them.”
Katelyn McAlister scored the first basket for the Lady Cats but the Lady Purples jumped out to a 5-2 lead with a 3-pointer from Tanaya Bailey and a basket by Meadow Tisdale. Franklin-Simpson took the lead at 6-4 with baskets from Naja Nolan and Malyea Partinger. JaSiyah Franklin’s basket towards the end of the quarter gave Bowling Green a 7-6 lead at the end of the first.
Partinger’s 3-pointer opened the 2nd quarter with a 9-7 lead for the Lady Cats. But Bowling Green responded with Ryleigh Campbell’s 3-pointer that ignited eight unanswered points for a 15-9 lead. Franklin-Simpson scored eight of the next 10 points as Lyniah Brown’s basket tied the game at 17-17. Katy Smiley closed the 1st Half by sinking three 3-pointers for a 9-3 run that has the Lady Cats trailing 26-20 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson went cold from the floor in the 2nd Half as they endured a near six minute stretch without scoring as Hadley Turner broke the drought with a basket in the 3rd Quarter, Bowling Green made five of their seven shots from the 3-point line as Shelton buried two and one each from: Campbell, Franklin and Smiley as they scored 17 straight points for a 49-24 lead at the end of three.
Naja Nolan’s pair of free throws ended a 7-0 run by the Lady Purples. Later, Partinger’s free throw and Jasmine Savage’s 3-pointer, the team’s second of the game, and a traditional three-point play by Kloie Smith made the final score 56-33 in favor of Bowling Green.
“I was proud of how we executed but we have some things to work on and that’s why we played them early in the season. We played one really good half of basketball and we are going to learn from what we did in the 2nd Half. I think they will build off of this. When we come in to play this game, we’re playing it early. It’s not February or march so play loose. I thought they played that way in the 1st Half and when they couldn’t make shots in the 2nd Half, they got a little tight.
Malyea Partinger was the only Lady Cat in double figures with 11 points. Katy Smiley scored a game high of 12 points with 10 points from Tanaya Bailey as the Lady Purples made 10 3-pointers for the game.
“I don’t think they have ever made 10 3=pointers in a game since i have been head coach here,” Head said. “Even though we missed a few early, They shot the ball with confidence and I told them after the 1st Quarter to don’t panic. We’re talking good shots but just keep guarding. Keep playing defense and we can find a way to pull out a win.”
