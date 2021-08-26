The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats defeated the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots in back to back matches.
On Tuesday they defeated the Lady Patriots at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course. Junior Conleigh Wilson led the team by shooting her personal best score of 34.
8th grader Chloe Chaney fired a score of 47 and 7th grader kara Wilson, who is playing in her first match this season, shot a score of 73. Freshmen Morgan Hunter and Meryn McBrayer did not compete as they took part of Franklin-Simpson High School’s freshman orientation,
“I am proud of Kara (Wilson),” Conleigh Wilson said. “It was her very first match on Tuesday and I think she had fun. I am so glad she was able to play and to get her first match under her belt.”
“I am really excited for Kara (Wilson),” Lady Cats head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said.. “She was excited to get going from the first tee box. I asked her if she was ready and she said she was. It is always good when someone is excited to play. She didn’t get frustrated and she finished her first nine holes. It is good to get those first nine under her belt and now she is ready to go.”
The team won again Thursday but this time at the Scottsville Country Club as Wilson led the team with a score of 38 with Chaney scoring a 51.
“It was a little rough but I did ok today. Much better score than last year but not better than my score on Tuesday,” Chloe Chaney said. “My driving was good but my chipping and putting still needs some work. I always have fun playing these matches.”
McBeayer fired a score of 55 as Hunter rounded out the scorecard with a 62.
“Not my best day as I put two shots into the street on the 2nd Hole. That was the start of my game today and pretty much set the tone for my game,” Morgan Hunter said. “I had some good shots here and there. My chipping was probably the best thing I did today.”
“Not my best overall but it was ok. Haven’t been able to practice because of the rain and then I had orientation so I missed playing on Tuesday,” Meryn McBrayer said. “My putting was pretty good as I either had just one or two putts on the holes but my driving was not good today.”
The Wildcat Invitational is this Saturday afternoon at the Franklin Country Club as the team is eager to shoot better scores than what they did in last year’s tournament.
