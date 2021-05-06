The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team lost three straight home games at Greg Shelton Field to three teams from the 4th Region.
“This was a tough week and that’s what I told the guys. If Greenwood and Bowling Green are two of the top teams in the region, we are not that far off from them if we can figure it out at the plate,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Our pitching has come a long way since the beginning of the year. We’re doing a great job with that and our defense as well. Our achilles heel is that we are striking out way too much. We did a better job of that midway through the season but we gotta get back to making better approaches at the plate. And when we get guys in scoring position, we can’t do nothing and in those type of games, we got to have those clutch hits amd we just didn’t have it.”
Greenwood 4, F-S 0
The Wildcats bats could not get going as they were held to three hits in their four run loss to the Gators last Wednesday night.
Greenwood was held to four hits but seven walks allowed by Franklin-Simpson’s pitchers gave them opportunities they took advantage of.
The Gators took the lead 2-0 in the top of the 3rd with a RBI bases loaded walk for the first run and a RBI single for the second run.
Greenwood added a couple of more runs in the top of the 7th with a RBI sacrifice fly and a RBI single to left field that made the final score 4-0.
Three hits by the Wildcats were all singles with junior Luke Richardson’s in the bottom of the 1st and seniors Dalton Fiveash in the 5th and Jake Konow in the 7th. Franklin-Simpson had their best scoring opportunity with one out and bases loaded in the 1st but a fielder’s choice play at home and a fly out ended their scoring threat.
Bowling Green 5, F-S 2
Franklin-Simpson held the Purples to five hits but utilized every opportunity possible to defeat the Wildcats last Friday night.
Trailing 1-0, Franklin-Simpson responded in the bottom of the 1st inning as they took advantage of runners on first and second. A fielding error by Bowling Green allowed junior Luke Richardson to score, tying the game at 1-1.
In the top of the 3rd, the Purples sent 10 batters to the plate as they scored on a pair of RBI doubles with a RBI fly out and groundout to score four runs to regain the lead at 5-1.
The Wildcats were able to scratch across a run in the bottom of the 7th as senior Dalton Fiveash, who reached on a walk and advanced to third on a double by junior Justin Jones, scored on a passed ball that made the final score 5-2.
Glasgow 7, F-S 5
The Glasgow Scotties, from the 15th District, used a five run 5th inning to come from behind for the victory over the Wildcats last Saturday afternoon.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the 4th, Franklin-Simpson took the lead on a two out, bases loaded 2-1 count as senior Dalton Fiveash drove a line drive shot over the right field wall for a grand slam home run that scored himself along with freshman Garrett Sadler and seniors Skyler Martinez and Dawson Owens for four runs for a 4-2 lead.
The lead for the Wildcats was short lived as the Scotties also took advantage of bases being loaded with a RBI single and back to back RBI doubles for a five run, 5th inning as they regained the lead 7-4.
Franklin-Simpson was able to get another run in the bottom of the 5th as with two outs, sophomore Connor Vincent delivered a RBI single to center field that scored sophomore Sam Mylor, courtesy runner for junior Justin Jones, that made the final score 7-5.
