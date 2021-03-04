Friday night is Basketball Homecoming 2021 at the Franklin-Simpson Gym.
The homecoming queen and king candidates are Freshman: Charlotte Vaughn, Cassadee Cummings, Noah Smith and Mathias Dickerson
Sophomores: Makenna Delk, Malyea Partinger, Sam Mylor and KJ Hardesty
Juniors: Damyah Hopson, Shelby Caudill, Jalen Briscoe and Luke Richardson
Seniors: Kaysten Thomas, Zoe Graves, Isaac Marshall, and Kadyn Lowe.
Franklin-Simpson hosts Monroe County Friday night for a varsity girl-boy basketball homecoming doubleheader.
Tip-off time will be at 6 p.m. and 1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast the doubleheader at around 5:50 p.m.
Both games will be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.con and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.