Junior Conleigh Wilson qualified as an individual for the Class 2-A State Golf Tournament in Owensboro, which begins on Monday, at the Scottsville Country Club last Tuesday. She alongside the Franklin-Simpson boys’ golf team will compete in next week’s tournament.
“It is definitely not the round I was hoping for and wanted to shoot but it was good enough to qualify for state,” Wilson said. “I got to go back and work on my chipping and my drives. If I can hit it off the tees, drive the ball straight into the fairways, I feel very good about putting myself in position to score pars or perhaps a birdie.”
The 2-A State Golf tournament qualifier was to be played in the girls’ portion of the Wildcat Invitational Tournament at the Franklin Country Club, but was canceled while in play due to inclement weather. The qualifier was held last Tuesday at the Scottsville Country Club. The girls’ team hasn’t played competitive competition since the Wildcat Invitational on Aug. 28.
“Because the Wildcat Invitational was rained out, we haven’t had to play competitively and be focused in probably two to three weeks,” Wilson added. “It was hard for me to get refocused and I’m sure it was for the rest of the team. I was rusty for sure so I will head to Kenny Perry’s to hit on the range and work on my short game to hopefully pull it all back together.”
Wilson fired a score of 47 with 8th grader Chloe Chaney with a 58 and freshmen Morgan Hunter and Meryn McBrayer each with a score of 60.
Russell County Lady Lakers qualified for the 2-A State Golf Tournament as a team with Allen County-Scottsville senior Aly Miller shooting a score of 48 to qualify also as an individual.
