The Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers’ basketball team has accepted a bid to play in the 83rd National Invitational Tournament hosted by Conference USA and the University of North Texas.
The National Invitational Tournament was founded in 1938 and was originally the most prestigious post-season showcase for college basketball until it became eclipsed by the NCAA Division One Men’s Basketball tournament, affectionately known now known as “March Madness”. Now the NIT has since been regarded more as a tournament for teams that did not receive a berth in the NCAA tournament.
The Hilltoppers, who are the 2021 Conference USA Eastern Division champions and 20-7 overall for the season, will play the Saint Mary’s Gaels, who are 14-9 overall for the season and from the West Coast Conference.
All games in the NIT will be played in Denton, on the campus of North Texas, and in Frisco, Texas, the site of the Conference USA Basketball Tournament.
WKU reached the Final Four of the NIT in the 2017-2018 season where they lost to the Utah Utes 69-64 in the semifinal round.
1220 WFKN Franklin radio will join the Hilltopper/IMG Big Red Radio Sports Network to broadcast their games during the tournament.
