The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team opened their regular season last Thursday night with a five inning 10-0 loss to the South Warren Lady Spartans, the defending 4th Region Softball Tournament champions, at the South Warren Softball Complex.
Lady Cats’ Hanna Arthur tried to pitch but had to be pulled due to excruciating pain in her hip. She clearly did not have her best pitches to throw as the Lady Spartans scored five runs, two of them were earned, on three hits.
Rebecca Luttrell pitched the remainder of the game as she also allowed five runs, two of them were earned, on six hits and walked four batters.
Franklin-Simpson managed four base runners as they had their best scoring opportunity in the top of the 2nd inning as with one out, Maggie Brown got the team’s first hit of the game with a single, Kaitlyn Woodall drew a walk and Mollie Fowler was hit by a pitch that made the bases loaded but could not take advantage.
The other hit came from Addison Shelton as she hit an one out single in the top of the 5th.
The Lady Cats wrap up their week with a road game at the Bowling Green Lady Purples. First pitch time from Bowling Green High School is at 5:30 p.m.
