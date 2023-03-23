The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team opened their regular season last Thursday night with a five inning 10-0 loss to the South Warren Lady Spartans, the defending 4th Region Softball Tournament champions, at the South Warren Softball Complex.

Lady Cats’ Hanna Arthur tried to pitch but had to be pulled due to excruciating pain in her hip. She clearly did not have her best pitches to throw as the Lady Spartans scored five runs, two of them were earned, on three hits.

