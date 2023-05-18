The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats held an early lead, lost it, and was able to regain it in their final at bat for the come from behind 6-5 walk off victory over the Allen County-Scottsville lady Patriots last Tuesday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

“A win is a win,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “We had some baserunning blunders but we won this game by baserunning and some good plays. We are slowly maturing and with that, we are getting more confident. We hung in there and it could have gotten away from us. They are very resilient. We’re playing smart and solid softball.”

