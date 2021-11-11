The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ soccer team celebrated their historic run with their season ending banquet at the Franklin-Simpson High School Cafeteria.
The team went undefeated in eight 13th District matches, winning the regular season and tournament championships. They also finished as semifinalists in the inaugural Class 2-A Boys’ State Soccer Tournament and won a match in the 4th Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament for the first time since 2006.
“This has been one of the most fun years I have had as a coach with the way the team came together — the culture we are building as a program, the personalities of everyone, the buy-in from all 23 guys,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “They were always willing to put in the work to be the best they could be — finish through the line on sprints, push their teammates to finish the last lap, redo a drill until it was done correctly, and so many more things throughout the year. Their dedication to having Discipline paid off in one of the most successful seasons in FS Soccer history. Our seniors, Ben and Logan, will definitely be missed going into next season, but I know we will have other players step up and be ready to compete. Excited to see how next year turns out.”
2021 SOCCER AWARD WINNERSGolden Goal Award (Player of the Year) — Ben Banton
Golden Boot (Most goals) — Ben Banton
Goal of the Year (Match tying goal vs. Calloway County in 2-A Quarterfinal Round) — Gabe Jones
Defender of the Year — Sam Mylor
Midfielder of the Year — Ben Banton
Winger of the Year — Logan Garner
Striker of the Year — Gabe Jones
Keeper of the Year — Connor Vincent
Most Improved — Peyton Martin
Newcomer of the Year — Griff Banton
Mr. Wildcat — Sam Mylor
Academic Award (Senior with the highest GPA) — Ben Banton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.