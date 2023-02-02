Beginning this upcoming season, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football program will drop down from Class 4-A and compete for the next two years in Class 3-A. This decision was made based on enrollment. KHSAA will take a look at the realignment again after the 2024 season and see where each school’s enrollment and population numbers are.
“So our enrollment is down right now and you can see that throughout the high school and it is lower than it a\has been,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “We’ve always been on the very low end of 4-A even in our greatest seasons from 2016 to 2018.”
The Wildcats (7-4 last season) will compete in Class 3-A Region 1 District 2 where they will have four new district opponents with one of them being very familiar with. They will join teams that competed in Class 3-A last season: the Adair County Indians (3-7), the Glasgow Scotties (6-5) whom they are very familiar with and the Hart County Raiders (9-3). Also the Butler County Bears (8-3) moved up from Class 2-A to join the district.
“We’re very familiar with Glasgow as we have played them as our last game of the season for years. We’re also familiar with Butler County and Hart County as we have scrimmaged them for the past two years in a round robin kind of deal. The wildcard is Adair County. Steve Stonebreaker, who was at Casey County, is their new head coach. He called the offense there so they should have a new offense and perhaps defense too.”
District 1 makes up the other district in Region 1. This district consists of three teams that competed in Class 3-A, two teams moving up from Class 2-A and one dropping down from Class 4-A.
Teams staying in Class 3-A are: the Trigg County Wildcats (7-4), the Union County Braves (12-1) and the Webster County Trojans (4-7). The Hancock County Hornets (6-4) and the McLean County Cougars (9-3) are moving up from Class 2-A and the Hopkins County Central Storm (4-7) dropped down from Class 4-A.
“We’re familiar with Hopkins County Central as they were with us in 4-A Region 1 for many years,” Chaney said. “I know McLean County head coach Zach Wagner. In my experience, Trigg County has always had athletes along with Union County and Webster County. It will be different and it’s not a bad thing. The kids are very excited about this new opportunity.”
Before the realignment was announced, Chaney had his 2023 schedule in tact. Now since the announcement, Chaney has had to make some major adjustments to the schedule.
“Scheduling has been a bear. Everything was figured out until the announcement. We had to figure out when we play our district games and for the most part, we will still play teams that we normally wll play. We’re still playing Allen County-Scottsville, Russellville, Warren Central, who is now moving up two classes to 6-A, and Warren East. We’re still getting those games in and hopefully we can get Greenwood on our schedule. We will play an out of district, higher class team each week except for Russellville, who we have always played as long as I can remember, and that will help us out in our RPI (ratings percentage index) system.”
With the new district and region being spread out, winning the district is more important than ever so they could host at least two or three home games before potentially traveling throughout the remainder of the playoffs.
“We’ve already started with weight training on Jan. 3rd. We have a great turnout so far so it is a very exciting timer and the kids have put in some good work so far,” Chaney said. “We have a large freshman class with 28. Now all of them probably will not make it but if we can get the majority of them, that will be great. We have kids playing basketball and several kids started with us but now baseball is kick starting so with those numbers, we’re excited about that and hope we can keep them playing football.”
The Wildcats will scrimmage at the Ohio County Eagles on Aug. 4th and will host the Green County Dragons in their final scrimmage on Aug. 11th. Regular season is very fluid as the schedule can change at any given moment but their first home game will be on Aug. 25th against Warren Central.
