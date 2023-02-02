Beginning this upcoming season, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football program will drop down from Class 4-A and compete for the next two years in Class 3-A. This decision was made based on enrollment. KHSAA will take a look at the realignment again after the 2024 season and see where each school’s enrollment and population numbers are.

“So our enrollment is down right now and you can see that throughout the high school and it is lower than it a\has been,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “We’ve always been on the very low end of 4-A even in our greatest seasons from 2016 to 2018.”

