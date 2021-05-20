The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team remains undefeated in 13th District play with their 7-3 victory over the Todd County Central Rebels.
Franklin-Simpson is 5-0 in the district, clinching at least a share of the regular season 13th District championship. The Rebels fall to 1-4 in district play.
Senior Dalton Fiveash was the winning pitcher as he pitched five innings allowing three hits while striking out 11.
“Just have to go up there and throw strikes and let the defense work behind you. Coming off the big win last Friday against Henderson County, I was feeling confident in my pitching and trusting the defense behind me,” Dalton Ficeash said. “It’s a big win tonight and knowing we get Logan County here for a district championship. Have a chance to beat them and be the one seed in the district tournament is all you can ask for.”
In the bottom of the 1st, senior Cole Wix hit a RBI double that scored senior Dawson Owens and Eix scored on a RBI single by junior Luke Richardson for a 2-0 lead for the Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson added four runs with no outs in the bottom of the 3rd. Fiveash hit a RBI single that scored Owens with Richardson hitting a two RBI triple that scored Wix and Fiveash. Junior Justin Jones hit a RBI single that scored Richardson that made the score 6-0.
In the bottom of the 4th, Richardson drove in his fourth RBI of the game with a double that scored Fiveash for a Wildcats’ 7-0 lead.
The Rebels scored three runs in the top of the 6th but Franklin-Simpson closed out the game for the 7-3 victory.
“Todd County Central has improved and that is because of Coach (Greg) Shelton and this game was tougher than the last time we played them. We’re in position ro be the one in the district. Playing Logan County in any sport is an atmosphere. The energy will be crazy no matter where we play at. Myself and Sam (Mylor) have a chance to beat them in three different sports to win a district championship.”
Luke Richardson led the team with three hits with four RBI with Dawson Owens and Cole Wix each scoring two runs.
“Todd County Central came in ready to battle and we had a lot of high energy and it was a good competitive ball game,” Wildcats assistant coach Landon Satterly said. “Looking forward to the Logan County game and I love the opportunity to be undefeated in district. It’s a big game and it will be a dog fight. It’s going to take heart to win this game. We gotta want it more than they do and come ready to play.”
