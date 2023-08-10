Ivy Rose Pohl participated in the State US Swimming Championships July 28-30, 2023, in Elizabethtown. Ivy swam in the freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke events. Ivy won all three races and was crowned state champion in each event.
Ivy competes for Race Aquatics out of the Warren County pool in Bowling Green. She is one of two para-athletes in the state of Kentucky competing in swimming. She competes in the 11-12 age group. Her time in the backstroke event qualified her to attend a bigger Zone meet in Cary, N.C. She didn’t attend the meet in Cary due to logistics, but hopes to compete in a mostly para-athlete meet in Cumming, Ga. this fall.
(0) comments
