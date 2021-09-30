Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ soccer team made a fantastic run to the semifinal round of the inaugural Class 2-A Boys’ State Soccer Tournament. They won the Section 2 portion of the tournament, won four of their five games played and was eliminated as one of the final four teams that played the semifinal and championship matches at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro.
Class 2-A State QuarterfinalFranklin-Simpson 2
Calloway County 1
(F-S wins PK round 2-1)
Franklin-Simpson scored a game tying goal with less than a minute remaining in the match and clutch goals and saves in the penalty kicks round propelled the Wildcats to the semifinals of the Class 2-A Boys State Soccer Tournament.
Wildcats’ junior Gabe Jones took the ball nearly the length of the entire field and kicked it high, far post that beat the goalkeeper that tied the match at 1-1.
After two five minute periods, the score remained tied heading into penalty kicks round where junior Connor Vincent was incredible as he blocked four of five shots he faced. His play put the team in position for senior Logan Garner and freshman Griff Banton to score goals for the 2-1 victory to advance to the semifinal round.
“Really impressed with the team’s grit and fight until the last whistle,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “It wasn’t our best game we’ve played this season but we were able to get the result we wanted.”
Class 2-A State SemifinalThomas Nelson 3
Franklin-Simpson 2
The Wildcats quest for a state championship came up short as the Generals withstood a comeback and scored a late goal for the 3-2 victory.
Trailing 2-0 at halftime, Franklin-Simpson got an unassisted goal from senior Ben Banton and his assist that scored a goal for Jones tied the match at 2-2. Senior Isaac Reinle scored two goals and Donovan Willis added another for Thomas Nelson.
“We played a really good team in Thomas Nelson. Hats off to them,” Dyer said. “Really proud of the fight we showed in the second half to comeback from two goals down. Unfortunately we ran out of gas and they were able to get the third one passed us. If we can put two halves of a game together that match how we played in the second half then I really like our chances moving forward. Overall, the 2-A was a great experience for the team and I’m pleased with how we performed and with how far we advanced.”
Vincent had 17 saves in the 20 shots he faced. Vincent and Ben Banton were selected to the All-Tournament Team
